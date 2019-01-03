It’s 2019 everyone and that means it’s time to feel really, really old. Why? Because Josh Peck of Drake & Josh fame just became a dad. The 32-year-old actor and his wife Paige O’Brien welcomed a baby boy on Dec. 31, just a day shy of the new year! The first photo of Josh Peck’s baby boy is adorable and it also revealed his equally adorable name!

Ever since the couple welcomed their bundle of joy, they’ve been sharing photos of him non-stop on Instagram. But the very first one shared by Peck is so incredibly cute that you just have to see it! In the photo, the baby is all wrapped up in a newborn blanket. His eyes are closed which means he was probably taking a little nap and, if you look closely, he even appears to have a tiny smirk on his face! It’s beyond adorable.

Speaking of adorable, Peck also revealed the baby’s name in the caption of his Instagram.

“Max Milo Peck,” Peck captioned the post.

Such a cute name, right? Immediately after posting the photo, fans started flooding the comments with their excitement over the baby’s arrival. Since it was posted, the photo has gotten over a million likes and over 34 thousand comments. Needless to say, all those Josh Peck fans out there are thrilled about Max’s birth.

In any case, here’s a look at the first photo of Peck’s baby boy:

As always, the baby’s birth wasn’t without a little humor. Peck posted a second photo to his Instagram that shows him cradling the baby to his chest. In the caption of the photo, Peck offered something for fans to chuckle over.

“For some reason he’s not latching....” Peck wrote.

Check out Peck’s adorable photo:

O’Brien also took to her Instagram account to post some photos as well. In one photo, you can see little Max wrapped in a brown blanket with a hat on and a pacifier in his mouth. Check it out down below:

Peck and O’Brien have clearly been anxious to welcome little Max into their family. It’s so sweet that they’re sharing this chapter of their lives with fans!

Peck and O’Brien first announced they were expecting a baby back in August 2018. On Aug. 23, both Peck and O’Brien took to their Instagram accounts to share the exciting news. While O’Brien shared a photo of her growing baby bump at the time, Peck opted to share a photo of himself and his wife (and her baby bump).

“Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there. Love u @paigeobrienn,” Peck captioned the sweet photo. You can check out Peck’s photo here.

Peck and O’Brien tied the knot in June 2017 after getting engaged in March 2016. So, things have moved pretty quickly for Peck and O’Brien over the past couple of years. And now they’re parents to an adorable baby boy!

Overall, it looks like Peck and O’Brien are really enjoying life right now. They both seem really happy and very proud to be parents to little Max. I’m sure 2019 is going to be a great year for them both as they watch Max grow! Congrats Josh and Paige!