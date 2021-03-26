The First Photo Of Bindi Irwin's Daughter Reveals Her Name Is A Tribute To Her Late Grandpa

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, officially welcomed their first child together on Thursday, March 25 — exactly one year after they tied the knot in March 2020. The couple made the announcement on Instagram, writing, "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter." The first photo of Bindi Irwin's daughter reveals her name honors her late grandpa and Crocodile Hunter star, Steve Irwin, as well as other members of her and Powell's family.

The day after giving birth, Bindi went on IG to announce her baby's full name is Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," the star wrote alongside a photo of her and Powell holding their daughter. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

A second photo she posted was of a baby blue onesie with a koala bear on the front. Next to the outfit was a tag that said their daughter was born at 5:52 p.m., weighing 7 Lbs. and 7 oz and measuring at 20 inches long.

Powell posted the same two photos on his own IG, as well as a close-up shot of Grace smiling. "After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life," Powell wrote. "You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️."

Irwin and Powell got married on March 25, 2020, at the Australia Zoo, which is where the couple first met. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they couldn't have guests at the ceremony and were forced to "change everything" last minute, but that didn't stop them from having a special day anyway. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend." Irwin wrote at the time. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos."

"Today we celebrated life and revelled [sic] in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love," she continued.

Now, the couple's life has gotten even sweeter with the arrival of Grace! Congratulations!