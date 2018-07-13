I've always thought it would be interesting to be on reality TV — not because I want to be famous, but because it would be fascinating to actually see what kind of impression I make on others, especially when I'm on a date. Am I coming off they way I intend? Or am I unintentionally making a bad impression? I would never actually go on reality TV, but the hypothetical does have some appeal. In some ways, learning about your zodiac sign is similar, because it tells you about yourself, including the first impression you leave on a first date, just by taking a closer look at the characteristics of your sign.

For example, do you come off as fun and engaged, or aloof and uninterested? Who does your date end up thinking you are by the end of the night? While ultimately the most important part about a first date is to decide how you feel about the other person, it doesn't hurt to put your best foot forward and present yourself as you truly are, just in case you end up really digging them, right? So, here's how you likely appear on a first date, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy If there's any sign that thrives on first dates, it's Aries. That's because they live for challenges and new experiences and, by definition, a first date is both. As a result, the impression you give off on a first date is one of confidence and enthusiasm. It's clear you’re having a great time and are comfortable in your own skin.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy While Taurus is at their best when they are in their comfort zone surrounded by friends and loved ones, the good news is that it takes no time at all for warm-hearted and loving Taurus to turn a stranger into a loved one. Which is why, pretty quickly, shy Taurus becomes flirty and charming, even on a first date.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy As you get to know a Gemini, over time, you will learn just how multifaceted a personality they can have. But on a first date, Gemini really knows how to bring out their great date persona. They are world-class conversationalists and incredibly witty. Anyone one on a date with a Gemini is going to come away charmed, impressed, and intrigued.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy Cancers can tend to worry they aren’t great on a first date, but honestly, that’s not true at all. Their concern is that they're too quiet, withdrawn, and cautious. And sure, they do tend to be a little less forthcoming on a first date, but they also are incredible listeners, who, thanks to their gift of intuitiveness, can make those around them open up and feel comfortable, even on the first date.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22) Giphy Unlike some of the other signs, Leo probably isn’t too worried about how they're going to come off on the date. After all, why wouldn’t they like you? You’re amazing. And, for the most part, that epic amount of confidence creates a great impression on your date. You’re bold, playful, and magnetic. Just be careful not to tip over from confident to egotistical.

Virgo (Aug 23 To Sept. 22) Giphy For shy, self-critical Virgo, a first date is kind of the worst. Stop being so hard on yourself, Virgo — if you can just relax, you're actually a great date. Let your curious nature take the lead, and your date will come away feeling like you were engaged, intelligent, and super down to earth.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22) Giphy Libra’s crush first dates. This natural born social butterfly isn’t going to get all nervous about sharing a meal with basically a stranger. Nope, it's just an opportunity to be social, charming, and charismatic. All characteristics that leave a positive impression on whoever was lucky enough to score some one-on-one time with you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21) Giphy Scorpios, as a rule, can be really hard to read — until they are ready for you to know what they want. This is especially true on a first date. If a Scorpio is interested, they will make their first move, but if they aren’t, or they are unsure, they are happy to sit back and be mysterious. This makes them irresistible and unforgettable to their dates.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy Is it any surprise that the sign most uninterested in commitments would be great on a first date? After all, pretty much all your dates are first dates since you tend to lose interest quickly. Sag is just a free spirit who is up for a good time. So, on a first date they tend to come off as open-minded, fun, and, since we all want what we can’t have, oh-so-desirable.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19) Giphy Like Virgo, Capricorn is not at their most comfortable on a first date — unless they can think about it like a competition. If so, then look out. But for the most part, their reserved and careful nature can tend to make them feel less connected on a date. However, there is no denying that this sign has a natural wit that intelligent folks are drawn to.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18) Giphy Aquarius doesn’t tend to go on a lot of first dates. They are wildly independent, and so they aren’t really on the hunt for a partner, which can make them seem a bit standoffish when they do actually go on dates. But they are so quirky and one-of-a-kind that they're unforgettable, so it's worth doing the work to get past their walls.