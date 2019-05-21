This isn't Andy's room anymore. The long-awaited continuation of the Toy Story saga is just one month away from flying into theaters, and Toy Story 4 has just dropped its second full-length trailer to pump fans up even more for Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toys' new adventure. The final Toy Story 4 trailer introduces us to some of the new faces that the gang will meet up with, along with teasing the dangerous rescue mission that will be at the center of the movie.

As previous trailers and teasers have already shown, Toy Story 4 will center on a new "toy" named Forky, voiced neurotically by Tony Hale. I say "toy" in quotes because Forky is actually a plastic spork with some googly eyes glued on and arms fashioned from a pipe cleaner. Forky's arts-and-crafts existence drives him to an immediate existential crisis, and he jumps out of the family's RV while on a cross-country road trip. That is where Woody spells out the central mission for Toy Story 4: find and rescue Forky.

It turns out, Forky is at some sort of carnival or fair, filled with attractions, rides, and a ton of new toys that will either help or impede Woody and Buzz's mission. It also leads to a reunion between Woody and Bo Peep, who has traded in her dress for a more adventurous outfit. The new trailer gives fans their first introduction to the new toy Duke Caboom, voiced by Keanu Reeves. Duke introduces himself as Canada's greatest stuntman, and he later attempts a dangerous motorcycle jump with Woody. Check out the full trailer below:

Pixar on YouTube

Duke Caboom is just one of the several new additions to the Toy Story world in Toy Story 4. Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key's stuffed animals Bunny and Ducky also get to shine in the latest trailer, as they suggest a surprisingly brutal attack on an elderly woman. The other main addition is Christina Hendricks as the vintage doll Gabby Gabby, who seems as though she will serve as the main antagonist of the movie.

Although there has been a lot of speculation around whether or not Toy Story 4 may be the final Toy Story movie made, Disney and Pixar have yet to make a statement. The new movie will be released nearly 25 years after the original Toy Story came out in 1995, which was the very first movie to come from the now prolific Pixar Animation Studios. Because of this, Toy Story is not only Pixar's longest running franchise, but also the franchise most associated with the studio. Tom Hanks has shared that he was extremely emotional filming the final scene for Toy Story 4, even referring to it as a moment in history, which makes it sound as if this may be the final movie in the franchise... but then again, many fans also thought the franchise would end with Toy Story 3.

Toy Story 4 will fly into movie theaters on Friday, June 21.