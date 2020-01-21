We are almost through Capricorn season, the new year just started, and there is no better time than now to revitalize your wardrobe. And I have just the way to help you decide: Here are the perfect fashion risks to take in 2020, according to your zodiac sign. Capricorn season is all about taking the learning you've done through the year and channeling it into practical life. With Aquarius season having started on Jan. 20, we've begun a new astrological year. The new zodiac season will bring a burst of creativity, open-mindedness, and the urge to step out of the box. The best way to balance out these wild energies is to play with your own expectations of self. Look at how you've changed internally and play with it in the physical world. What better way to do that than through clothes?

As we continue through this dreary winter, it is important to find color and joy within you and expel it into the world. This is not a time of finding happiness but creating it. Flouncy skirts, feathers, and colorful patterns are all great ways to take you out of your comfort zone. Check out the perfect ways to challenge your fashion and take risks, according to your star sign, below.

Aries (Mar. 21 to Apr. 20)

The fire sign that you are, you do everything with confidence, passion, and bluntness, Aries. You don't exactly beat around the bush. In general, Aries like a streamlined, street-styled look that can transition from day to night with a few accessory changes. Understated, tonal, but always on trend, you've been in your professional, focused mindset for Capricorn season, but now, it's time to have some fun! Pattern mixing is the perfect way to fall back in love with your wardrobe without buying anything.

A mix-and-match dress is the perfect look to take you all the way through the day into night. The bold mix of patterns in these ASOS dresses is a perfect way to fuel your individualistic nature while still feeling comfortable. Stray away from your tonal outfits, and see how you can bring your prints alive.

Taurus (Apr 21 to May 20)

As an earth sign, you are in your zone this Capricorn season, and Aquarius season is the perfect time to get out of there. Taureans are known for two major things: comfort and fashion. Never afraid to be out there, Taureans love to make a statement, and now is a perfect time to take it further — with neons. Your love for color deserves more, so take a risk and see just how many colors you can wear at once. And remember, the brighter the better.

These neon pants are a great way to combine comfort and boldness. They're also a great foundation for creating a color explosion of an outfit. To tone it down and let the neon be the star, wear these with just a white or black t-shirt. Embrace the rainbow, Taureans, embrace the neon rainbow.

Gemini (May 22 to Jun. 21)

Oh, Geminis, you love to take risks, turn heads, and be on-trend. Your signature style does not exist, because you love jumping from one to another without any loyalty. And while that is totally valid, why don't you try mixing them together this season? Who says you can't wear a maxi skirt and camo in the same outfit? That is why your fashion risk for the new year is leather shorts.

As the twin sign, duality should be where you thrive. Channel that into your fashion with leather shorts. They may not sound as risky as you think, but the sheer amount of things they pair with will leave you reeling, Gemini. From blazers to bra tops, ruffled shirts, and more, your challenge is to mix feminine and masculine, professional and rebellious, hard and soft.

Cancer (Jun. 22 to Jul. 22)

As the soft, sweet, gentle soul of the zodiac, feminine, classic, and sophisticated ring true in your style, Cancer. But it's time to break out of that box. There is more to life than the refined styles you love — sometimes fashion can just be fun. What is more fun than sequin pants? It's not cute or soft; it's just glam.

These sequin and metallic pants from Forever 21 are the definition of fun. Just imagine the way they would sparkle around you as you dance. They're eye-catching, upbeat, and cool. Out of your comfort zone? Yes. Worth it? Totally. Live a little, Cancers!

Leo (Jul. 23 to Aug. 22)

Fearless, vibrant, and confident describe Leos to a tee. You love to just put it all out there. Whether it's wild patterns, extra-short hemlines, or big accessories, you wear what you want loud and proud. As much as you love to be the center of attention, sometimes it is important to take a step back. That is why your 2020 fashion risk is mom shorts.

Longer than Leos usually prefer, mom shorts will force you to move past your ultra-sexy hemlines and find new ways to look at your closet. There is nothing wrong with wearing something baggy every once in a while — and spoiler: It'll still look sexy. These shorts from ASOS keep your love of bright colors strong while trying something new.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 23)

Well kept, meticulous, and vintage, you are a perfectionist, almost to a fault, with extremely high expectations. You love feeling prepared and practical. Athleisure and normcore are where you are most at home, which is all well and good, but the ease you had in Capricorn season is about to dissipate. This Aquarius season will offset your more emotional qualities, leaving you feeling a little shaky. Try to lean into it with a tiny purse.

Imagine one day where you don't carry around a water bottle, sunglasses, bandaids, a book, or knitting needles. If that sounds stressful, that's all the more reason to lean in to it. Urban Outfitters' tiny bag can maybe fit your phone, credit card, and keys. Envision how light you will feel without everything else pulling on your back.

Libra (Sept. 24 to Oct. 23)

The wild child of the zodiac, you love everything with an edge. In general, Libras stay on the darker side of the color wheel, channeling grays and blacks into their wardrobe. Because you are chic, classic, and playful, but never over the top, dare yourself this new year with feathers. Whether a simple feathered detail on sleeves or a tube-top covered in them, the bright colors and bold texture are a great way to move past your stubborn, structured ways and make you feel light all over.

These soft tanks from Dolls Kill are the perfect addition to your closet. They will invigorate your summer wardrobe and add some much-needed color. The feathers provide texture in a way your streamlined palette is thirsty for. Step away from harder aspects of your fashion sense and fly.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22)

Scorpios are the chess masters of all the signs; you calculate your risks constantly and play things close to the chest. As the token sexy, mysterious star, you tend to prefer structured and edgy looks. But all work and no play is no way to live, so take a risk on wearing tulle skirts.

There are ways to structure outfits beyond just layering, and adding some serious volume is a great way to do that. These tulle skirts bring a sculpted and fun edge to any closet — not to mention some necessary color. This skirt may be on the feminine side, but you can pair it with a leather jacket to keep it punk, if that's more your speed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 to Dec. 22)

Understated, polished, and a hint of funky describes your fashion sense, Sagittarians. As adventurous as you are in your day-to-day life, your style often focuses more on your love of sophistication and classic looks. You are the queens of a work uniform with a subtle twist. Prim is a good look but can end up a bit stifling if it's your entire wardrobe. Break it up with some metallics this year.

Business and pleasure can exist in one garment, and these metallic pants are proof. Metallics bring a new palette to your closet, making you a futuristic, 2040 babe with hardly any work. Metallics aren't as easy to pair as your favorite pair of jeans might be, but taking a few extra minutes to plan out an outfit will give you a new appreciation for your wardrobe and the different way to wear what's in it.

Capricorn (Dec. 23 to Jan. 20)

You are practical, hard-working beings. As much as you love clothes, comfort always comes first. Therefore, you fill your closet with mostly basics, so you can focus your energy elsewhere. But, there are playful basics out there, which is why I dare Capricorns to try puffy sleeves.

Puffy sleeves will fit right into your established style but add a new dimension to your classic looks in the process. They go with everything, so you don't have to worry about what to pair it with, yet the new volume will invigorate your outfits. Target's and Ashley Stewart's simple, puffy-sleeved turtleneck goes to show that you can take fashion risks without upending your entire closet.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 to Feb. 20)

You are confident and comfortable wearing clothes that tell the world exactly who you are, and you aren't afraid to experiment with that. As we enter your season, you are feeling powerful, proud, and maybe like you want to be a little weird. Balance that out with a blazer.

Just hear me out, Aquarians; blazers create an extra layer to play with. Channel your eccentric energy into finding ways to take the blazer beyond its professional setting. In summer, pair a colorful, light linen blazer with a bralette or tank top, mix colors and patterns to keep it fresh. You don't like being pushed into one category, so don't do the same to your blazers.

Pisces (Feb. 21 to Mar. 20)

As a gentler member of the zodiac, Pisces are more drawn to soft, flowing garments that lend themselves to a subtle sensuousness. You love a bohemian look. And we are one season away from Pisces season, so you are probably feeling dreamy, sure of yourself, and positive. A great way to bring an extra layer of fantasy into your wardrobe is: patterned shoes.

Pisces, you love your one pair of shoes so much; They are comfortable and go with everything — where's the challenge. A simple two-colored pattern like these cow print shoes can bring new excitement to outfits you never thought of. You can mix and match your patterns or just play with colors, but patterned heels are the perfect way to spice up your closet in the new year.

Try out a new New Year's Resolution with me: New year, same me, bold style.