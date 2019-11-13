The 'Fantasy Island' Trailer Shows Lucy Hale In A Spooky New Movie Role

Your greatest fantasies can very quickly turn into your greatest nightmares — at least, that's what the Fantasy Island trailer seems to be telling audiences. In it, Lucy Hale travels to a remote tropical island where anything she wants can come true. Unfortunately, this dream vacation comes at a very steep price.

The upcoming movie is loosely based on the campy 1970s TV series of the same name. But while the TV series provided its characters and viewers with light-hearted romps through their greatest fantasies, the new movie is putting a decidedly darker twist on the concept. Blumhouse Productions — that's right, the same Blumhouse that made scary movies like Get Out and Paranormal Activity — is producing Fantasy Island. So this movie version is sure to be filled with horror.

Here's the movie's official synopsis:

The enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña), makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

In the trailer, Mr. Roarke welcomes Hale and a number of other guests — played by Maggie Q, Ryan Hansen, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday, and Austin Stowell — to Fantasy Island, where their wildest dreams can come true. You probs don't need to watch the trailer to know that this isn't how that works out, but you should definitely watch it anyway:

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

The trailer shows Hale's character Melanie realizing that in order for her to fulfill her fantasy of torturing her high school bully, she actually must inflict pain on the real person. As the guests realize the island is "twisting their fantasies," they become more and more horrified. Unfortunately, it seems like fans are going to have to watch these people get forced to live out their dreams-turned-nightmares, since they're told, "You must bring your fantasy to life no matter what."

The rest of the trailer seems like it could be hinting at some supernatural elements, as monsters snatch up Hale and the other guests, making this look like officially the worst vacation ever. At least it'll probably make for a chill-inducing viewing experience.

Fantasy Island hits theaters on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.