The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' International Trailer Is So Intense

There's only one more week until Fantastic Beasts' sequel arrives, and fans are hyped to a fever pitch to see Dumbledore as a young man for the first time. But as with all things Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling and company have worked hard to keep plot spoilers under wraps. Though fans know the action is set in Paris and Dumbledore and Grindelwald are heading for a showdown, exactly what is happening to the core characters is anyone's guess. But the new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald international trailer has some brand new hints of what might be going down, and they are intense.

Though most of the pre-movie discussions have centered around Dumbledore and Grindelwald, the main characters of the film are still Newt Scamander and his friends from America, including witches Tina and Queenie Goldstein and muggle (err, no-maj) Jacob. Tina and Newt will be teaming back up, as will Newt and Jacob if the trailers so far are anything to go by.

But Queenie has been a bit of a mystery. Her character poster, for instance, says "Whereabouts Unknown." Fans have wondered what this was supposed to mean. Now, the international trailer for the film has provided an answer, and it's distressing to anyone who cares for such a good-hearted witch.

As far as everyone knows, Tina and Queenie are in Paris because they've been sent by the Magical Congress of the United States of America to track down Grindelwald after his escape. But Tina is the one who is the trained Auror in the family. Though Queenie is resourceful in a pinch and the sisters are dependant on one another, it's hard to imagine Queenie doing well if she was forced to go one-on-one with Grindelwald.

Unfortunately, this seems to be what the trailer is suggesting at about the 42-second mark. Grindelwald is shown in front of a captive audience of wizards and witches, but a second later the room is empty, suggesting the audience fled in terror. Grindelwald is then faced down by Tina and by Queenie, and Queenie does not look like she's faring well.

So far, fans have assumed this scene occurs in America before Grindelwald escapes. Perhaps Tina and Queenie are not sent by the MACUSA to Paris, but instead, Grindelwald kidnaps her? This would explain why her whereabouts are "unknown." It would also explain why Jacob is also in Paris. (Tina brought him with her to help find Queenie.) And it would explain why Tina seems so desperate for Newt's help.

Like Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them two years ago, the ending for Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald may also contain a shocking twist of some kind. In the first film, it was the discovery Colin Farrell's character was really Grindelwald. According to early reviews, the new movie's ending will also hold a major twist. Fans just hope, whatever happens, Queenie, Tina, Jacob, and Newt will all come out of it alive.

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald arrives in theaters on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.