The Erogenous Zone You Love Most, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever had a crush brush your thigh with their hand and felt an exhilarating shiver run down your spine? If so, you may have stumbled upon an erogenous zone, an area of the body that, when stimulated, can make you feel sexually aroused. These zones can be activated by a gentle touch, licking, biting, or more — the sensation feels different for everyone. If you're curious about your most sensitive "hotspot," your zodiac sign could potentially point you in the direction of the erogenous zone you love most.

"Erogenous zones vary from person to person," Gigi Engle, certified sex coach, sexologist, and author of All The F*cking Mistakes: A Guide to Sex, Love, and Life, previously told Elite Daily. "[This] makes exploration into someone's (or your own) pleasure so exciting." When exploring your most sensitive spots, consider your body open season. According to Engle, an erogenous zone can be found almost anywhere on the body, but the hands, neck, scalp, back of the knees, inner thighs, clitoris, and penis head are some of the most common areas that ignite pleasure. As always, asking for active consent when trying something new in bed is imperative.

Exploring different ways of experiencing pleasure can be super hot, so if you need inspiration for where to start, check out the zone your sign loves the most.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Shutterstock Aries are super bold, independent individuals. The erogenous zone they'll find most exciting is their hands because there are a ton of nerves in the fingers and palms. An Aries will yearn to take their pleasure into their own, ahem, hands by using their erogenous zone to stimulate their partner at the very same time.

Taurus (April 20 — May 19) Taureans have the same energy as the luxe babes in Botticelli paintings. You know those Renaissance pieces that depict lush bodies draped across couches with bowls of fruit nearby? Yeah, those masterpieces. They have BTE: Big Taurus Energy. This sign loves glamour and feeling pampered, so their erogenous zone of choice is likely their neck. They love to tip their heads back and have a lover kiss them slowly from their chin to their collarbones.

Gemini (May 20 — June 21) Geminis get bored easily, so they love heightened sensations that deliver a shock to their system. Their fave erogenous zone is their scalp for one reason and one reason only: some good old-fashioned hair-pulling. They might love anything from a subtle tug during a make out session to a full-on yank when they're being penetrated from behind. Of course, it's crucial to have each other's enthusiastic consent. So, the next time you're with your Gemini crush, consider asking if they like having their hair pulled or played with.

Cancer (Jun 21 — July 22) Cancers love to connect with someone on a super deep level. Their ideal erogenous zone is their inner thighs because it's a super vulnerable, sensitive spot. In order to get this crab going, lightly kiss or brush their inner thigh during foreplay. This move's intimacy will drive them wild with desire.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Leos are known for thriving in the spotlight and being the center of attention. Their erogenous zone of choice is likely their nipples because it gives both partners a front-row seat to the action. Leos will love feeling the satisfaction of someone stimulating their nipples, while also watching it all unfold.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Virgos love to give and receive acts of service. They will likely enjoy having their lower back stimulated because it's an area of the body they can't kiss on their own. Kneeling over your Virgo bae and kissing down their back will make them feel weak in the best possible way.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) The best way to win over a Libra is by making them feel really freaking good. They love foreplay and the chance to experiment with new sensations. Their fave erogenous zone starts at the nape of their neck and goes all the way down their spine. This spot can be stimulated with a sex toy called a Wartenburg Wheel or by tracing a finger down their back.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Put plainly, Scorpios love sex. They are confident about their talent in the bedroom and enjoy the excitement that comes with switching things up. Their fave erogenous zone will be somewhere they've never tried stimulating before: their knees. There are a bunch of nerves in the backs of your knees that can feel incredible when kissed, licked, touched, or even gently bitten.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Sagittarians are super adaptable signs that are widely known for their desire to explore. Their preferred erogenous zone is likely their lips because there's so much undiscovered terrain to cover. Since the lips are packed with nerves, kissing a partner anywhere will satisfy a Sag. This down-for-whatever sign loves seemingly endless makeouts and will absolutely swoon at the sensation of some gentle lip biting.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) This sign is known for its ambition and steadfast approach to getting what they want. Though this Capricorn loves some foreplay, they ultimately prefer to turn up the "thermostat" of their hookups. Capricorns' erogenous zone of choice is likely their ears. An ear lick, kiss, or bite can elevate the vibe of even the most average makeout session.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Aquarians are curious signs that love excitement and spontaneity. Their ideal erogenous zone is the area of the stomach below the navel because they crave the anticipation of someone kissing their way from their bellybutton to their nether regions.