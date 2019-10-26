The Emotional Meaning Of The New Moon In Scorpio 2019 Is About Renewal

New moons buzz with blessed opportunities and new beginnings, because the sun and the moon meet at the same degree of a zodiac sign. Naturally, the energy of the new moon stems from the zodiac archetype, but the emotional meaning of the new moon in Scorpio 2019 has everything to do with spiritual renewal. It really doesn't get more Plutonian than this, but October's new moon will be swirling with electric feels like you've never seen before. Uranus will be sitting directly opposite the sun and the moon in Scorpio, so expect the unexpected.

Scorpio is both the lightest light and the darkest dark; its mysterious essence is a symbol of death (literally and figuratively), transformation, and intense rebirth. Electric Uranus, on the other hand, is the planet of chaos, rebellion, and unexpected change; it governs all things shocking, scientific, and futuristic. So you're aware, this Pluto-ruled lunation will be sitting at exactly four degrees Scorpio, while directly opposing Uranus, the cosmic rebel, at four degrees Taurus. There is absolutely nothing subtle about this new moon, given that its most prominent aspect (opposition) is being triggered by Uranus, and at the very same degree.

New Moon In Scorpio: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

A highly transformative new moon will disappear into the infinite night sky on Sunday, Oct. 27 at exactly 11:38 p.m. ET. TBH, it doesn't surprise me one bit that it's taking place so close to midnight, but I digress. As previously mentioned, the essence of this Pluto-ruled lunation should not be disregarded. Sitting across revolutionary Uranus, the planet of shocking chaos and unexpected surprises, already speaks for itself; however, there are a number of interesting aspects that need to be considered.

Hot-headed Mars — Scorpio's traditional planetary ruler; planet of assertion, energy, and desire — will be challenged by serious Saturn, but it doesn't there. In diplomatic Libra, Mars struggles to make decisions, which only gives Saturn — planet of structures, hierarchies, foundations, institutions, and limitations — more power. Saturn will be sitting five degrees away from powerful Pluto — Scorpio's planetary ruler — which means Mars will be challenged by both Saturn and Pluto, in the ruthless sign of Capricorn.

What does this all mean? Well, in the midst of an unexpected and life-changing new beginning (Scorpio new moon) coming forth, your levels of assertion (Mars in Libra) are being completely blocked off (Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn) by something much greater. This sounds tragic, I know, but that's Scorpio. However, even malefic planets like Saturn and Pluto have your best interests at heart, so don't panic. Besides, in the end, Uranus is here to help you break free, remember?

The worst part about this new moon: With go-getter Mars being challenged so intensely by Saturn, Pluto, and even Neptune, you could be feeling more frustrated than usual, given the inability to create peace and harmony in our lives. I say this because Mars in Libra wants to create harmony more than anything, but Saturn and Pluto aren't going to let you go that easy. However, despite how intimidating or challenging, keep in mind that this isn't your first rodeo. Both Saturn and Pluto have been restructuring you for quite some time now, so what's the worst that could happen?

Check which of the astrological houses in your birth chart is governed by Capricorn for more context on this spiritual journey. Everyone has Capricorn somewhere in their birth chart, which means those around you are also dealing with Saturn and Pluto, so keep that in mind. Make sure you're being gentle with yourself during this time. Surrender to the universe, and don't be afraid of your spiritual evolution. I am wishing you a beautiful metamorphosis.