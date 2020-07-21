With Leo season officially upon us, I can't help but think about the Queen of Pop and fellow lioness Madonna. Her lyrics, "Express yourself, don't repress yourself," from her sixth studio album, Bedtime Stories, perfectly embody the essence of this fire sign, especially since the emotional meaning of Leo season 2020 is all about embracing your colorful authenticity and unique light.

After an emotionally driven series of eclipses and retrograde cycles, the sun finally enters its sign of rulership, Leo, on July 22 at 4:37 a.m. ET. Passionate, charismatic, and enthusiastic, it's no wonder this fire sign celebrates its solar return in the peak of summertime. If Cancer season taught you to prioritize your emotional wellbeing, Leo season will be the energetic elixir you never knew you needed. Just days after the sun's shift into its sign of rulership, a full moon in electric Aquarius on Aug. 3 will illuminate the night sky, and bring the seeds you first planted in January 2020 to fruition.

The following day, on Aug. 4, Mercury the messenger will join the sun in cinematic Leo, and this will add passion and pizzazz to everything from your communication style to your immediate environment. Lady Venus will sashay into sensitive Cancer on Aug. 7, before revolutionary Uranus stations retrograde on Aug. 15. And finally, there will be a new moon in Leo on Aug. 18, before the season comes to a close.

All 12 zodiac signs carry something unique and extraordinary in their cosmic DNA, and Leo is no exception. Have you ever noticed how those born under this fixed fire sign light up a room the moment they walk in? Governed by the sun, charisma is a Leo's eternal trademark. In addition to glowing like the blazing sun on a gorgeous summer day, Leo is also often identified as "the king" and "giver of life." This royal essence stems from their courageous zodiac archetype — the lion.

Leo rules the heart, as it is the center of all creation and energy flow. Its zodiac archetype is a representation of the birth of authenticity and the consciousness. Astrologically, Leo governs the fifth house of creativity, romance, passion projects, and the inner child. And when you consider the 12 astrological houses and planetary rulers in terms of human development, the fifth house (Leo) is where the ego is born and the self is realized. Its element is fire is symbolic of the soul.

I know everything about Leo and its seasonal festivities can feel almost too celebratory, given everything happening in the world as of late, but if you don't prioritize your happiness, who will? This fire sign is associated with children, laughter, acting, creation, dancing, and more. Leo is equivalent to the butterflies you get in your stomach after laughing at something really funny, or perhaps the moment you realized you were completely head over heels in love. What makes you happy? What do you do for fun?

There's a time and place for everything, and this celestial season brings forth the opportunity to cultivate your happiness. More importantly, it sheds light on your unique individuality and self-expression. And while being unapologetically yourself might seem threatening at times, this is precisely where your soul's superpower lies. So whether you're feeling compelled to express yourself artistically, or perhaps do something that requires a certain amount of confidence, don't forget to tap into your inner fire.