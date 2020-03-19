There's no denying that the world, as a whole, is in a state of chaos. The emotional meaning of Aries season 2020, however, has everything to do with honoring your unique truth and individuality, especially after taking the season's astro-weather into consideration. Although, despite the upcoming transits, such as Saturn's shift into Aquarius followed by the warrior planet, the essence of Mars-ruled Aries still stands. That said, the ever-burning ardor of warrior-like Mars is alive and breathing within everyone.

Mars is Aries' planetary ruler, and when you take a closer look at the red planet's astrological symbolism, not to mention its role as a Roman deity, it all makes sense. For instance, in Roman mythology, Mars is the god of war and agriculture, while in astrology, Mars represents energy, survival instincts, and sexual desires. If you're visualizing a steamy sex scene after a bloody warrior achieves victory, you're not too far off. Mars can be everything from Reese Witherspoon's character Elle in Legally Blonde to Brad Pitt's portrayal in Troy.

Those born under the sign of the fiery ram have no problem wearing their lusty heart on their sleeve. Aries is a natural trendsetter, and thanks to its cardinal modality, its fire inspires the instinct to initiate and take the lead.

Another way to understand the cardinal modality is to consider all cardinal zodiac signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) and how this energy comes to life. For instance, Aries season kicks off in the springtime; Cancer season starts on summer solstice; Libra season starts on the autumnal equinox, and Capricorn during winter solstice. If you're interested in learning more about your modality, take The AstroTwins' "IAM Test."

Aries Season 2020: An Interesting Beginning To The Astrological Calendar

Everything, from the current events to the energy swirling in the atmosphere, is nothing short of tense. However, this is precisely where the energy of Aries comes in handy. After the sun's shift into the sign of the ram on March 19, Saturn will officially shift into Aquarius, for the first time since 1994, on March 21. Aries is a hot-headed warrior and Aquarius is an eccentric rebel. This is the moment you've been waiting for your entire life; you're about to be part of a historical revolution. So, grab your armor and get ready to stand up for what you believe in.

Saturn's shift into Aquarius will promote social consciousness, but it will also bring a revolution for the people that is both karmic and long-lasting. Keep in mind, Saturn will retrograde in May and eventually re-enter Capricorn later in July, so you're not home free just yet. Instead, there's still plenty of work to do, but all in due time.

There will be a new moon in Aries on March 24, just days before go-getter Mars joins forces with Saturn on March 30. This will naturally add more fiery adrenaline to the equation, but more importantly, it will energize and revitalize humanitarianism and activism in general. The world needs to unite, especially during times like these.

On April 3, Venus — the planet of beauty, romance, and relationships — will enter curious Gemini, where she will remain until further notice. Remember, Venus will retrograde in Gemini in May, so she won't be going anywhere until August.

Lastly, the sun in Aries will eventually square off with Jupiter, Pluto, and the South Node, so if things suddenly feel tense, don't stress it. Surrender and let the universe handle it. Remember, everything happens for a reason, so don't hesitate to sit back and watch everything unfold. Your divine plan is just starting to take route.