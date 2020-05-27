Following the success of their first collaboration, e.l.f. Cosmetics teamed up with Jkissa once again for round two. This time, the brand and beauty influencer have cooked up a collection that's as gorgeous as it is affordable. Even better, because Jkissa is a strong supporter of animal rights, e.l.f. is giving back to Angel City Pit Bulls (ACPB), an L.A.-based organization dedicated to increasing education around and adoptions of pit bulls.

The collection consists of three shimmery, rainbow-inspired products, each under $30 and designed to complement Jkissa's expressive, outgoing personality. The star of the line is, obviously, the e.l.f. x Jkissa To The Rescue Eyeshadow Palette ($20, e.l.f. Cosmetics), an 18-pan beauty featuring all six colors of the rainbow, with three different eyeshadow finishes — matte, shimmer, and metallic — for each color. The shades are all named after adopted (or still adoptable!) dogs via ACPB, and as a sweet bonus, the palette includes a sticker sheet pup-themed motifs to add to the top of your palette (or even any makeup look, if you're feeling creative).

The collection also features the six-piece e.l.f. x Jkissa Fur-Ever Eyeshadow Brush Set ($25, e.l.f. Cosmetics), complete with four eyeshadow brushes — in varying degrees of fluffiness, an angled brush, and a dense straight-edge brush. Last but not least, the e.l.f. x Jkissa Tsuki To My Heart Eyeshadow Topper Duo ($12, e.l.f. Cosmetics), named after Jkissa's own rescue dog, is a duel-ended liquid eyeshadow tool, designed to be worn alone or add an intense shimmer to any eye look.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

In the spirit of giving back, and because Jkissa such a vocal rescue animal activist, e.l.f. has pledged to donated to ACPB via a new social media initiative. Simply share a photo of you with an animal you love with the hashtag #eyeslipsfacepaws, and e.l.f. will donate $1 to the organization.

Read on below to shop the entire collection, available now on the e.l.f. Cosmetics website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.