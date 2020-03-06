Demi Lovato has proven time and time again that she's a musical genius. After the release of her "I Love Me" music video on March 6, fans were so impressed with the level of creativity and power Lovato put into the visual for the emotional anthem. The easter eggs in Demi Lovato's "I Love Me" video all reference major moments from her past.

From working to silence her inner voices of self-destruction, to a nod to her past as a Disney Channel star, Lovato had fans doing a double take on plenty of occasions during the music video. The lengthy intro to the "I Love Me" music video is pretty straight to the point. Lovato physically fights the darker version of herself, and it was a clear reference to her journey to become the confident, healthy woman she is today. During these moments, Lovato sings:

Way too good at camouflage / Can't see what I am, I just see what I'm not / I'm guilty 'bout everything that I eat / Feelin' myself is a felony / Jedi level sabotage / Voices in my head make up my entourage / Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself / But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else

After the intro, Lovato stepped outside onto the streets of New York City as the camera panned to a younger version of herself with her mom, Diana De La Garza, and her sister Dallas.

The next easter egg came as Lovato passed look-a-likes of her and Nick Jonas from their Camp Rock days.

Followed by a big moment when Lovato walked right through The Jonas Brothers, who have played a big part in her career and personal life over the years.

After an energetic dance scene, Lovato passes by an ambulance and gently places her hand on a woman being carried off on a stretcher. Fans were quick to pick up on this being a reflection of her July 2018 overdose.

Last, but not least, Lovato addressed her past relationship with Wilmer Valderrama, who is now engaged to Amanda Pacheco. As the video comes to an end, a bride and groom who resemble Valderrama and Pacheco, run past Lovato.

Watch the full video below.

Lovato's strength to overcome her past and use it to send such a powerful message is truly inspiring.