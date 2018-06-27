As a hardcore beach bunny, I scour the internet every year in hopes of finding a list of secret beaches I’ve never heard of that are just waiting for me to come and explore them. But alas, I seem to find the same answers everywhere I look. During my travels, though, I have accidentally uncovered some pretty unbelievable spots that I truly can’t find on any of the “Top Beach" lists. This is why I’m here to share with you seven secret beaches for your best-life list that you need to check out this summer.

If you’re like me, it’s easy to appreciate all that the well-known beaches have to offer, including crystal blue waters, powdered sugar sand — and honestly, need I say more? However, there is something so magical about finding a hidden gem that is truly off-the-radar. While getting to these beaches isn’t necessarily the easiest, that's what makes them all the more rewarding when you finally throw down that beach towel and go for a dip. Whether it’s driving the winding roads of Mallorca, or hopping a sea plane to Vieques, these secluded beaches are everything you need for your next adventure of fun in the sun.

1 Chrysochou Bay, Cyprus Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond The beaches on this slice of paradise are unbelievable, particularly along the west coast. Take a drive over to the Baths of Aphrodite, where the water is so blue and surprisingly so much less crowded than the famed Nissi Beach. Prepare to be absolutely mesmerized.

2 Playa De Ses Illetes, Formentera Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond Often overshadowed by the vibrant nightlife scene in Ibiza, Formentera is home to many beautiful beaches, including Playa De Ses Illetes, where the coral powder gives the sand the prettiest light pink hue. There are also hiking and biking trails for exploring, if you're down for some adventure during your getaway. It's clear why this mellow island, speckled with stunning gems and even better seafood restaurants, is a must-visit.

3 Baía Do Sancho, Fernando De Noronha Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond The archipelago known as Fernando de Noronha is a stunning oasis located off the coast of Brazil. This island is actually so off the grid, it has its own time zone, and completely feels like you're in Neverland. Its distance and protection as a UNESCO World Heritage Site explains why this majestic island is still so untouched. The strict laws keep the beaches on the island clean, pristine, and well maintained. Baía Do Sancho will give you chills; it's that beautiful. Whether you are already traveling to Brazil, or make a full trip out of it, this island needs to be on your list. Once you've found a comfy spot in the sand, you may have to pinch yourself to make sure this is real life.

4 The Beaches In Esperanza, Vieques, Puerto Rico Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond Around a 25-minute flight from mainland Puerto Rico, this little island is an absolute gem that is often overlooked. The beaches are similar to those in the Caribbean, yet they are far less crowded and are lined with quaint seafood joints, and beach bars to eat/drink your way through sunset. This island also has the most vibrant bioluminescent bay in the world that'll light up your Instagram feed. Score!

5 The Beaches In Ko Chang, Thailand Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond Originally, I was on my way from Taiwan to the infamous Koh Samui to spend a week on the beach, when I realized the island's recent storms had caused severe outages and flooding. I came across Ko Chang by randomly putting my finger on a map of Thailand, and am so glad I did. After checking the weather, I was on a flight the next day. The beaches here are absolutely mind-blowing. Take a boat trip to explore the tiny islands surrounding Ko Chang, and have lunch on a beach that's all your own. Unbeatable.