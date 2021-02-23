The sticker aesthetic, rampant in the '90s and early 2000s, has been a favorite of mine since I bought my first Lisa Frank notebook back in my elementary school days. To this day, my water bottles, laptop, and desk are all covered in stickers, but I've yet to take that look to my shoes. Luckily, I don't have to DIY it; instead, Dr. Marten's latest Hello Kitty collaboration fulfills all my dreams. The iconic boots and lace-up oxfords come with neon designs that look just like well-placed stickers. They're so '90s-tastic, I'm already clearing a prominent place on my shoe rack.

For this latest convergence, Dr. Martens reimagined its classic 1460s and Jadon boots, as well as its 1461 loafer. Each is decorated with graphics of a slew of Hello Kitty characters, like Badtz-Maru, Keroppi, My Melody, and others. These are the perfect shoes for showing off your love of the full Sanrio family. On the platform Jadon boots, the characters are displayed around the ankle with an adorable pile of them going up the back. A bow hangs from the top eyelet, and the boots come with both pink and red laces. Meanwhile, the 1460s and 1461s have the same pattern. The family is depicted with all-over, neon line drawings. The 1461s, however, have adorable heart-shaped eyelets as an extra special detail. There will also be child-sized boots dropping with the motifs as well.

Courtesy of Dr. Martens

The two brands have collaborated a few times over their long histories, and considering both were founded in 1960, Sanrio and Dr. Martens have celebrated their shared anniversary for years. After going all out for their 50th anniversaries, the two also created an original capsule to honor their 60th year in 2020. But now, this new collab might just be the cutest yet.

Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Courtesy of Dr. Martens

The collection will drop on Thursday, March 4 on the Dr. Martens website. For the brands' previous collaboration, the Jadon boots retailed for $200, and the 1461 Oxfords retailed for $170. Overall, limited release 1460 boots tend to sell for $160, so prices may be similar this time around. Keep your eyes peeled for even more launch info as the drop date nears.