Visiting New York City during the holiday season can be a ton of fun, because there are so many things to do that'll put you into the spirit. For starters, you visit the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, go ice skating in Bryant Park, or visit a holiday pop-up bar in pursuit of some festive cocktails. If you find the boozy option appealing, then you might be into The Doughnut Project's Bourbon Eggnog Doughnut. The Doughnut Project is a go-to doughnut spot in The Big Apple that sells a handful of boozy baked goods, and its December special will add a touch of bourbon to your breakfast.

That's right: The Doughnut Project — which is located in both Central Park and the West Village — is currently selling Bourbon Eggnog Doughnuts. Believe it or not, they're made with a "hefty splash of bourbon," according to the company. (As someone who loves bourbon-infused goodies, I'm really excited to give 'em a try.) Per The Doughnut Project, the Bourbon Eggnog Doughnuts are also created with house-made eggnog, which gives each treat a festive flavor.

Between its eggnog component and boozy bourbon flair, the Bourbon Eggnog Doughnut is definitely going to be my favorite treat of the season.

The Doughnut Project

If you're hoping to get your hands on one, there are a few things you should keep in mind. For starters, you should map out which Doughnut Project location you're hoping to visit. According to the company's website, you can find one near Central Park at 912 7th Avenue, or in the West Village at 10 Morton Street. With that being said, start planning your New York City visit and see which location is more convenient for you.

You should also keep the company's hours in mind, because doughnuts dough-not last all day long (see what I did there?). Each Doughnut Project location has different hours for weekdays and weekends, and you can check out the company's hours on its website. For the most part, the stores will be open until the doughnuts sell out, so it's better to show up earlier than later.

In other words, set your alarms. I have a feeling the Bourbon Eggnog Doughnut will be worth waking up early for.

Another thing you should keep in mind is the doughnut's availability. Since it's a holiday special, the Bourbon Eggnog Doughnut will only be available through Dec. 31, 2018, per The Doughnut Project. That gives you the perfect amount of time to try one before the new year comes — so plan your agendas accordingly.

Last, but certainly not least, is the doughnut's price. According to the company, The Doughnut Project's Bourbon Eggnog Doughnut costs $4.50. When you think about it, that's probably close to the amount of money you'd spend on a festive latte — so budget your holiday treats accordingly. Don't wait too long to plan your spending, though, because the doughnut will only be available until the end of December. However, new doughnuts usually hit The Doughnut Project's menu on the reg, and you can check those out by clicking here.