If you've been anxiously waiting on more of the details on Rihanna's Fenty clothing line to emerge ever since you first heard the news about the launch earlier this month, then you can now rest easy. The singer-turned-makeup mogul and now fashion designer revealed a few more details surrounding the launch of her new luxury clothing line in an exclusive interview with T Magazine.

In the interview, RiRi shared many details regarding her new LVMH-backed clothing line, like how much it'll cost, what everyone can expect to see, the business model, and, most importantly, when it will drop. And if all of these new details don't instill enough excitement you, she also shared what else we can expect to see from her in the future. Because after all, "work, work, work" is more than just a lyric in a song for the 31-year-old — it's a lifestyle.

1. The Drop Date

Come Friday, May 24, the brand will begin sales at a pop-up store in Paris, so those lucky Rihanna fans that are local to Paris, France, will be able to be of the first to cop the new collection.

Then, come Wednesday, May 29, all items will be available to the public worldwide, exclusively on Fenty.com.

2. Where To Buy It

If you were thinking you'd be able to find Rihanna's new brand at your local Saks or Barneys, that won't be the case, unfortunately. The new luxury brand is revolutionizing the way luxury ready-to-wear clothing is sold by concentrating on a direct-to-consumer sales model. Meaning, in addition to the temporary pop-up shop in Paris, the brand will be sold exclusively on the Fenty.

Selling exclusively on the Fenty website allows Rihanna to release new additions to each collection of items as she pleases. For example, by foregoing the traditional fashion week season schedule, the Fenty brand is able to add new additions like sunglasses, shoes, and other accessories to each collection every few weeks — and that's exactly what Rihanna and her team plan on doing.

3. What's In It

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, Rihanna even dished on what I believe to be the most exciting part about the new drop: the clothing and accessories you can expect to see from Fenty. If you were hoping that Rihanna's style would shine through in the collection, then you're in a whole lot of luck. According to her, she is the brand's muse, and everything you see is inspired by her style.

"I use myself as the muse," Rihanna told T Magazine. "It’s sweatpants with pearls, or a masculine denim jacket with a corset." Actually, you can expect lots and lots of corsets. "I love a corset," said Rihanna. "We put a corset in a suit, a dress, a shirt, a denim jacket and a T-shirt dress."

Rihanna described the first drop as strong and edgy, while the second drop is a bit more feminine. According to T Magazine, the collection is dotted with "structured silhouettes" in neutrals with a particular focus on "strong shoulders, cinched waists, and exposed legs."

4. Sizing

If you stan Rihanna, then you know she has disrupted the lingerie scene with her size-inclusive line, Savage x Fenty. And unless you've been hiding under a rock, then you know she has lead the inclusivity movement in the beauty industry, with Fenty Beauty being one of the first brands to introduce such a large foundation shade range, with 50 different shades. If you figured Rihanna's Fenty clothing line would break the traditional luxury RTW sizing mold, you'd be right.

As of right now, Rih's line will go up to a U.S. size 14. And while that size range isn't as inclusive as some mass market clothing lines, it is definitely a step in the right direction for a luxury label, as most high-end lines only extend to a U.S. size 8 or 10.

That's not to say that Rihanna doesn't plan on offering an even more extensive size range in the future. "You wear what looks good on you and that’s it. I’m thick and curvy right now, and so if I can’t wear my own stuff then, I mean, that’s not gonna work, right?" Rihanna told T Magazine. "And my size is not the biggest size. It’s actually closer to the smallest size we have: we go up to a [French size] 46. We’re saying we can meet you at any one drop that we put out."

5. The Cost

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A look at some of the images from Rihanna's shoot with T Magazine, gives you a feel for what to expect from Fenty in terms of pricing. Judging from the photos, the line seems to range from around $400 for accessories to upwards of $1,000 for select dresses. In other words, you're, uh, gonna have to save some serious coin to add these items to cart.

6. What's Next

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to her groundbreaking new luxury fashion label, the Grammy Award winner also shared some things we can expect to see (and hear) from her in the near future.

For starters, yes, she told T Magazine she is working on a reggae album (that might end up being called "R9"). No, she doesn't have plans on collaborating with Lady Gaga (as of right now, anyway), and yes, a Fenty hair brand is being considered. "As soon as I’m ready to give up the two hours of sleep that I get now, that’s for hair. You know we’re not stopping," she said.

As much as all of this news is to unpack for Rihanna fans everywhere, it's equally as exciting. If you're not local to Paris, then keep your eyes on the Fenty website come May 29, so you can be of the first to get your hands on the first-ever Fenty clothing line.