If you're wondering why Rihanna didn't attend the Met Gala earlier this week, well, it may have been because she was gearing up to drop some major news: Rihanna is launching a luxury clothing line with fashion conglomerate LVMH. But when does Rihanna's Fenty Maison clothing line drop and what can we all expect to see? All good questions, Rihanna lovers.

After months of speculation, LVMH (which stands for Louis Vuitton — Moët Hennessy) and Rihanna officially announced in a press release on Friday, May 10, that her new label, Fenty Maison, will be launching in spring 2019 (i.e. like, right now pretty much). And according to Business of Fashion, Rihanna is set to present the collection for the first time in Paris in late May.

However, given she's showing the collection for the first time outside of the traditional fashion week schedule, it's unclear if the collection will be available on Fenty.com (the brand's new, already-launched website) as soon as it's presented, or if customers will have to wait until the collection hits the shelves of retailers in later months. So while you patiently wait to hear when and where Rih's line will be available, just make sure you're saving those coins as it's bound to be epic.

As far as what we can expect to see from Rih's new brand, it is said to be a mix of ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, and accessories. And if you've ever paid attention to Rih's style then you know to expect for her line to be a mix of carefully crafted high fashion pieces with a touch of edgy streetwear vibes.

If you're wondering how Fenty Maison came about, LVMH is the parent company behind Fenty Beauty and through that partnership Rihanna was able to prove her abilities as the business woman and creative genius (that we all know she is) to go on to develop the luxury fashion brand. "Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O., and a terrific leader," said LVMH chairman Bernald Arnault in a statement. "She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success."

Basically, Fenty Maison is bound to be super lit, shake up the industry, and cater to any and all people just like the ever-inclusive Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty already have.

But there's more. Are you ready for this? Fenty Maison not only marks the first new fashion house that LVMH has started from scratch since the introduction of Christian Lacroix in 1987, but Bad Gal RiRi is the first woman to launch their own brand within the conglomerate, and finally, she is the first woman of color at the head of any fashion brand lead by LVMH ever. All hail Queen Rih.

We all know that Fenty Maison is not Rihanna's first rodeo in fashion, as we she was named Creative Director of Puma in 2014 where she started the fur sandals and body suits craze, but this will be her first dip in the luxury goods market so I personally can not wait to see what she comes up with and to continue to work her work, work, work.