Love can appear out of nowhere. One day, you could be folding your clothes at the laundromat when someone beautiful walks through the door with an armful of laundry and the ability to change your life irrevocably. When celebrating your relationship, it can be helpful to look back to your origin story. After all, how you met can serve as proof of your common interests, mutual friends, or the beauty of fate. Looking for a fun date idea you should try? Consider simultaneously celebrating your origin story while creating new memories.

Thinking back to how you met your partner can allow you to reflect on your relationship through a unique lens because you likely had no idea what was in store. In fact, maybe you had met multiple times without even realizing it. For example, I once matched with someone on Tinder, and we realized a few weeks into dating that we had actually met at the dentist's office before. When we realized we had booked appointments on the same day, I squinted at him and said, "I think you held the door open for me."

OK, I'll admit dentist-inspired meet-cutes aren't super common. So, check out the following six origin story-inspired stories, for some insight.

If you met on a dating app... If you met on a dating app, you may have had conversations about how you would have met IRL. Maybe you're both into comedy, so you could have run into each other at a show. Maybe you both love sports and could have ended up on the kiss cam. You might have simply passed each other on the street, so it's incredible that this specific app brought you together. For your date, you could brainstorm how you might have met IRL and create that date from scratch. You could even pretend not to know each other when you both arrive at the designated location.

If you met at a party... If you met at a party, why not recreate one for just the two of you? That's right: Go the whole nine yards. Dress up in the same outfits (if it was Halloween, this might be tricky) and enjoy the same party treats. You can order the same drinks you sipped on that night and reminisce about your first conversation. If you hooked up on the couch, feel free to recreate that, too.

If you met through friends... Stocksy/ Santi Nunez If you met through friends, you probably have a lot of people to thank. Hosting a potluck for the mutual friends who led you to each other could be super fun. You don't even have to explain your motivation for the gathering! Being around the people who connected you can feel special and bring back lots of fond memories.

If you met at the gym... If you met at the gym, odds are you both enjoy being active. To celebrate the way you crossed paths, do something physical (and for once, I don't mean sex). Consider finding a 5K and training for it as a couple. That way, you can bond over the activity that brought you together while making new memories.

If you met at a reading or a concert... If you met while something creative, like attending a poetry reading or an indie rock concert, you might be able to recreate that date by finding the same artists who performed that night. Many couples love listening to the music they bonded over early on in their relationship. You could research your favorite musician's new work and find time to enjoy their art together. Just like artists have different stages of their repertoire, you and your partner have different phases of your relationship, and they're all worth celebrating.

If you met at work... If you met at work, the rules and boundaries that came with your office space might have made things complicated at first. If you have awkward office-related memories to reminisce about, why not indulge in a blast from the past? Meet at your old lunch break spot and share the things you felt for each other before it was clear there was a mutual attraction. Being in a familiar place can call up old feelings.

If you met through school... If you met through school and have since graduated, you could take a walk down memory lane together — literally. Take a weekend trip to your alma mater and revisit your favorite places to hang out. You could even take pictures in the very spots where you hit major relationship milestones, like your first kiss.

If you met while running errands... If you met your partner while running errands, you could level up a mundane location with some sexy role play. You can plan to run into each other at the same place, and ad-lib from there. You won't have to think twice before asking, "Should we take this back to my place?"