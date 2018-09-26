The 'Daredevil' Season 3 Trailer Is As Ominous & Dark As You'd Expect

It may feel like Netflix just dropped a Marvel show, but at this point, they're so far ahead of the production schedule, what's putting out another one a month later? Iron Fist Season 2 premiered on Sept. 7, 2018. Daredevil Season 3 is coming hot on its heels, arriving on Oct. 19, 2018. As Daredevil is slightly ahead of everyone else by a full season, his story is also the one which has moved forward the farthest. But the new Daredevil Season 3 trailer shows farther ahead just means further into the dark.

Unlike Daredevil's compatriot shows, this season will tie back far more directly to The Defenders crossover series which aired back in 2017. Though Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist all made references to the events of One Midland Circle in their respective season seasons, their lives were not directly affected by those events (except for Misty Knight and her arm.)

Matt Murdock, on the other hand, disappeared and is believed to be dead by all of his friends. This makes his comeback slightly dicier. After all, at least part of the third season will have to explain how he got from the depths of the Midland Circle building before it imploded and collapsed to the safe house where nuns nursed him back to health.

But this trailer is less interested in the religiosity surrounding the Daredevil mythos, which Netflix has been leaning into hard these last two seasons. Instead, the scenes presented here bring the continuing rivalry between Winston Fisk and Matt Murdock, with the former as the classic "antagonist in all white" and the latter the hero dressed in all black.

Note this means Daredevil ditched the classic red suit, which fans were torn over when it first debuted at the end of Season 1. Season 2's version was improved some, but it seems someone at Marvel thought maybe taking the opportunity to ditch it all together and start over in Season 3 wouldn't be the worst choice.

Note both trailers released thus far stylize Murdock with a double nosebleed that tracks down his shirt. This matches up with the post-credit scene at the very end of Iron Fist Season 2, where Murdock also appeared, bleeding from both nostrils, in a confession booth.

I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law, and in the light of day. But I was fooling myself. Darkness only responds to darkness. And the truth is, I'd rather die as the devil than live as Matt Murdock.

Meanwhile, along with the trailer comes a new official synopsis for Daredevil Season 3:

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.

Daredevil Season 3 will arrive on Netflix with 13 episodes on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.