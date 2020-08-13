No one could ever forget Abby Lee Miller's intense teaching tactics on Dance Moms, and the cast has often spoken out about the ~questionable~ way she did things. Even in 2020, the cast often reflects on their reality show run, and they recently took a walk down memory lane. Using a song from Sia, former castmates including Jojo Siwa, Mackenzie Ziegler, and Chloe Lukasiak, created TikTok videos about their respective TV show experiences. For anyone who used to watch the show, the Dance Moms cast's "Bulletproof" TikTok videos are required viewing.

Siwa is one of the few former castmates to remain on good terms with Miller, but even she can admit the show was problematic at times. Siwa was the first to post experience writing, “You think you can hurt my feelings? I was on Dance Moms.” For Siwa, most of the traumatic treatment actually came from fans. The former reality star said she gets called a "giant toddler" by online trolls and often gets made fun of for her hairline.

Fellow Dance Moms alum Chloe Lukasiak also posted on TikTok, and included a very telling caption below her video. "My experience was so traumatizing I don’t remember those 4 years. It’s an actual coping mechanism!" she said.

Former cast member Nia Sioux did not hold back when sharing her TikTok video, captioning it: "And that’s on being bullied by the biggest bully in America lmao."

Brooke Hyland and Kenzie Ziegler also shared TikTok videos using the trending song, but they didn't share any specific details on their Dance Moms experience.

Growing up on reality TV can't be easy, but for Siwa, any past drama is all water under the bridge. She has nothing but love for her former dance teacher, and actually makes a point to stay in touch with her.

“I actually talk to Abby the most out of anybody from the show. She’s great. I think Abby got hurt by a lot of people and it’s really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don’t talk to her anymore," she told Us Weekly in May.

As much as Siwa realizes Dance Moms fostered a toxic culture, she's not on-board with throwing anyone from the show under the bus.