The Coolest Cities To Visit In 2018 That You Probably Haven’t Thought About

A new year calls for new adventures, so now is the time to start planning those vacations and weekend getaways to places you've never been before. 2018 is going to be a great year, we can just feel it already, so you might as well tap into that little bit of wanderlust that's calling your name and block off some time to actually travel. There's no better time than the present to get away, and a new year calls for traveling to someplace unique. You probably haven't even begun to think about all of the coolest cities to visit in 2018, because these destinations aren't your typical popular getaway spots.

Sometimes, traveling to places that aren't as popular can be the most amazing experiences, because these destinations become like a secret oasis just for you. So, if you want to make 2018 stand out as an awesome year you'll want to remember, you should consider traveling to these 8 unique cities that you probably haven't thought about. Don't forget to bring your camera, because you'll want to share your adventure with your friends, and they'll all be wishing they had thought to travel to these cities first. The possibilities are endless, so have a happy 2018 filled with tons of unique adventures.

1 Heraklion, Greece Sure, you've heard of Athens and Santorini, but Heraklion may not be the first city in Greece that comes to mind to travel to. It is the capital of the Greek island of Crete, and offers some pretty spectacular views that'll leave you speechless. Along with the beautiful island scenery, you can also visit some historical sites, like the palace of Knossos.

2 Shannon In County Clare, Ireland Ireland is another amazing travel destination, and most people choose to visit cities like Dublin or Galway. That is why choosing a picturesque, charming town like Shannon in County Clare will really be something different to see in 2018. County Clare has a ton of gems to visit, like the Dromoland Castle and the beautiful Cliffs of Moher.

3 Positano On The Amalfi Coast Of Italy This colorful village on the Amalfi Coast of Italy is something different than your Rome or Florence trip. The cliffside views are amazing for any Instagram pic you want to post. You can also enjoy the beaches, Grotta dello Smeraldo, and all of the Italian food your heart desires.

4 Ketchikan, Alaska, USA Maybe 2018 will be the year you take a cruise, and we cannot stress enough how beautiful an Alaskan cruise is. Ketchikan is also easily accessible from places like Seattle, Washington by plane, so you can even fly if cruising is not your thing. Once you're there, you can go zip-lining, shopping along Front Street, or even see the world’s biggest totem poles.

5 Chengdu, China If you're an animal lover, then Chengdu has a lot to offer. Before you check off Hong Kong and Beijing on your bucket list, this city in China is a must-see destination. The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu is the place to go if your one goal of traveling to China is to see some cute pandas. They're so fluffy that our hearts are melting.

6 Sedona, Arizona If you're looking for something a little closer to home, you can't go wrong with visiting the red rock formations in Sedona, Arizona. The natural rocks are a perfect backdrop for your Instagram vacation pics. This is a great destination for stargazing as well, which can be a super romantic activity to do with bae.

7 Kitakyushu, Japan Sometimes, one site is all the reason you need to visit a city. The Kawachi Fujien Wisteria Garden is just that for Kitakyushu, Japan. This gorgeous garden is notoriously known for its wisteria flowers, which is a purple lover's dream come true.