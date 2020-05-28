June brings with it a lot of things: The summer solstice, pool and tanning weather, and, perhaps most importantly, Pride Month. 2020 marks the 51st year since the Stonewall Riots, and to commemorate the event, Converse is dropping a Pride 2020 collection celebrating intersectionality on May 29 on its website. The brand has also pledged to donate a portion of the collection’s sales to the It Gets Better Project, Ali Forney Center, BAGLY, and OUT MetroWest.

For its fifth Pride collection, Converse was inspired by the “More Color, More Pride” flag that social justice advocate Amber Hikes created in 2017. The flag adds a brown and black stripe to the original rainbow design to represent the Latinx and Black LGTBQ+ communities. “When we expand our understanding of a concept, in this instance Pride, we provide so much more spade for everyone else,” Hikes told Nike News. The drop has high- and low-tops in a plethora of different styles, as well as t-shirts and a bucket hat, featuring sequins, bright and bold colors, or a more subtle hint of rainbow, if that's more your speed. There’s even the option to customize your shoes with the bisexual, pansexual, non-binary, and transgender flags. The inside sole says it all: “Diversity; Equality; Love.”

Courtesy of Converse

“Converse is committed to supporting movements for positive social change and amplifying youth voices as they spark progress to build the future they believe in,” the brand said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. Over the years, Converse has donated over $1,000,000 to local and global LGBTQ+ organizations, and this year five different LGBTQ+-focused charities will receive a portion of the proceeds. But Converse isn’t the only Nike brand giving back during Pride. With a focus on advocacy in sports, helping LGBTQ+ youths, and creating safe spaces, even more of the company's brands are supporting more than 20 LGBTQ+-focused charities for 2020 Pride.

“When we pull in more color, when we pull in more identities, we create a broader more expansive space for all of us, the rest of us," Hikes told Paper. If you want to add more color to your rainbow this year and celebrate diversity and intersectionality, as well as what makes you special, Converse’s 2020 Pride collection drops May 29 on its website.

