When it comes to holiday-themed movies, Halloween films are the cream of the crop, IMO. Sure, you've got plenty of Christmas movies to choose from when December rolls around, but because of the wide-reaching themes that make All Hallows' Eve the spooky holiday that it is, you have tons of different types of movies you can watch for Halloween movie nights throughout the month of October. Horror films, thrillers, ghost movies — the list goes on and on. But if you want to make sure that your movie picks satisfy all of your uniquely spooky desires, I went ahead and figured out the best classic Halloween movies to watch, based on your zodiac sign.

Now, how is it that Oct. 31 became synonymous with all things scary in the first place? Well, according to History.com, it all started about 2,000 years ago with the Celtic festival of Samhain. People would light huge fires and wear costumes to scare ghosts away. And all these years later, we're basically still doing the same thing, except now we have these cute little trick-or-treating pumpkin buckets.

And while trick-or-treating is fun in its own right, if you're anything like me, you'd much rather spend your Halloween night getting lost in a marathon of classic scary movies. Here's the film that should definitely make an appearance on your list, based on your zodiac sign.

Aquarius, Get Psychologically Terrified By 'Zodiac' Paramount Movies on YouTube Zodiac is no doubt a creepy freaking movie. The film is based on the 1986 nonfiction book of the same name, and the story centers around a desperate search for the Zodiac Killer, a real serial killer who committed his crimes in and around the San Francisco Bay Area during the 1960s and '70s. Aside from being a downright thrilling movie to watch, an Aquarian is bound to love this film because of the many mind games, puzzles, and mysteries that characterize the plot. Aquarius, you can't deny you love a good brain game, so Zodiac is a must on your Halloween movie marathon nights.

'Hocus Pocus' Is The Best Choice For A Taurus Giphy You know why Hocus Pocus is the right Halloween movie for a Taurus? Because I'm a Taurus, and this is my favorite Halloween movie. Sorry, guys, but seriously, I implore you to find a better film than this one. For real, though, Hocus Pocus is the top pick for a Taurus because this zodiac sign loves to feed their nostalgia, and is there anything that sparks a childlike joy more than watching this classic movie? The cast is strong, the script is punchy, and the music is phenomenal — what's not to love?

'Double, Double, Toil And Trouble' Is Perfect For Pisces Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube You might laugh and shake your head at this classic film, which stars Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, but let me tell you something, Pisces: it holds up. It's dreamy, it's weird, it's pretty poorly written, and yet it's spooky in a way that you can't quite put your finger on. And Pisces, you're the kind of person who appreciates a movie that's so bad it's actually kind of good, and Double, Double, Toil and Trouble definitely fits the bill there.

'The Evil Dead' Will Creep Out A Libra In The Best Way Possible horrornymphs on YouTube When it comes to The Evil Dead movies, they're total crowd-pleasers — just like you, my dear Libra. Despite being horror movies, these films have their funny moments, too, and a Libra will appreciate the comic relief — even if their friends are cowering in fear in the corner of the couch during a marathon movie night.

'Suspiria' Is As Magnificent As You Are, Virgo Will Smith on YouTube Virgo, the thing about Dario Argento movies, like Suspiria, is that they're packed with so much beauty and style in the way they're made — just like you. This classic film is about what goes wrong when a girl named Suzy arrives at a ballet school in Germany, and it's sure to leave you dizzy, dazzled and undoubtedly inspired for a killer Halloween costume.

The 'Halloween' Franchise Is As Ambitious As You Are, Capricorn Halloween Network on YouTube Nothing says Halloween quite like the movie Halloween. There are a whopping 11 Halloween films total that have been made so far, so one could say that, much like the Capricorn persona, this franchise does not quit. Pop this movie in the ol' VCR (if you still have one, that is — fine, a streaming service works, too) while you carve pumpkins, make homemade caramel apples, decorate your apartment — if I had to guess, Cap, you're definitely multitasking with something while you watch your Halloween movies. It's just the way you roll.

Sagittarius, Get Possessed by 'Possession' thecultbox on YouTube In the voiceover for the 1981 trailer for the cult classic Possession, a super, super dated-sounding dude says, "Two men, and a woman no man could ever possess." TBH, that kind of describes you, Sag — you're a strong, independent individual whom no one, man or woman, can claim as their own. And as old-school as Possession might be in many ways, feeding into the many, over-the-top tropes about female hysteria, there might be something cathartic about watching a woman descend into total, body-flinging madness, especially considering the turbulent political climate we're all grappling with nowadays, right?

Scorpio, Satisfy Your Halloween Hunger With 'Raw' Moviefone on YouTube You know who doesn't shy away from the dark stuff? You, Scorpio. You go right for the throat, just like this extra bloody French movie about a girl who goes to college and discovers she's developed an insatiable appetite for flesh. It'll send a chill down your spine as you bite into that Butterfinger. Fair warning: This movie is NOT for the faint of heart (or stomach).

Cancer, You'll Be Deep In Your Feelings While You Watch 'Ghost' Hallfor Cornwall on YouTube You have so many feelings, Cancer — so many, in fact, that if you were betrayed and murdered by your corrupt best friend, you would probably come back to make sure nobody messes with your lover, too. Seriously, you relate to the movie Ghost in a way that literally no one else does.

'The Exorcist' Speaks To Your Inner Turmoil, Gemini ryy79 on YouTube Sometimes when your mood does a sudden 180, Gemini, your internal self feels a little like Linda Blair's famous possession scene in The Exorcist. I'm exaggerating, of course, but you do tend to relate to that eery feeling of being overtaken by something sinister, so The Exorcist speaks to your soul in a totally unique way.

'What Lies Beneath' Hits Home In The Creepiest Way For You, Aries Movieclips on YouTube You're trusting to a fault sometimes, Aries, and so is Michelle Pfeiffer's character in this very scary psychological thriller. I won't reveal too many spoilers about the film, but let me just say this: It might haunt you for days to consider that the last people you suspect would do you wrong, might actually be the most dangerous of all.