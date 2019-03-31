With April Fools' Day just around the corner, you can bet your bottom dollar I won't be trusting anybody. I'm planning to stay off of my phone, mind my own business, and in general, keep my wits about me. But if you think you can bring your guard down for a moment to order food, the Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash's April Fools' Day deal is going to start off spring the right way. And trust me, guys — this definitely is not a joke.

While I'm clearly a little bit nervous to kick off the month of April, The Cheesecake Factory is soothing my shattered nerves by teaming up with third-party delivery service, DoorDash, to give away $250,000 worth of free food on April Fools’ Day. Yes, you heard that correctly — according to the press release, the first 10,000 DoorDash customers to claim a reward on the Cheesecake Factory's website will get $25 worth of delivery from any and all participating locations. Doing so isn't hard, but you'll just have to work quickly and efficiently.

Start out by logging into your account on the DoorDash website, or doing so through the app, which you can get in the App Store or the Google Play Store. Then, open another tab and navigate to The Cheesecake Factory's promo page. According to a press release, you will see a link that says “CLAIM FREE FOOD." Click that link quickly, and as long as your one of the first 10,000 people to do so, you will be rewarded.

According to the press release, the link will officially go live at 1:00 p.m. PST (4:00 p.m. EST) on Monday, April 1, and you will be able to use the delivery credit all week long. But, you'll definitely want to act fast — there's no doubt in my mind these 10,000 rewards will go quickly. Pro tip: make sure you're logged into your DoorDash account before it goes live to avoid wasting any time. If I learned anything from college, it's that people take free food quite seriously.

If you aren't able to get your hands on that free Cheesecake Factory delivery credit, though, you're not totally SOL — according to the press release, DoorDash will also be offering a week of no delivery fees for Cheesecake Factory orders. This will start on Monday, April 1 at 8 a.m. PST, and go through Sunday, April 7, at 11:59 p.m. (local time), or until delivery is no longer available from your participating restaurant. It isn't a free $25 restaurant credit, but it's honestly a pretty solid deal.

In the press release, David Overton, the Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory got relatively sentimental. Even though April Fools' day is often about pranking and making jokes, they want to make a genuine offer to fans of the chain. And really — there's no better way to touch the hearts of fans than by offering credit towards free food at The Cheesecake Factory.

According to the press release, Overton said:

On a day where most people play pranks and make jokes, we are so pleased to offer 10,000 of our guests something that is real and meaningful. We hope all of our guests will enjoy delivery from DoorDash throughout the week without a delivery fee.

Honestly, that is too sweet.

Shockingly, this is not the first time the chain has partnered with DoorDash for a solid giveaway — last fall in November 2018, you could claim a free slice of cheesecake in honor of The Cheesecake Factory's birthday. It was totally my kind of celebration, but the bottom line is to keep your eyes peeled — they do this kind of thing pretty regularly.

While few things can surpass the feeling of pulling off a solid prank, there's no better way to celebrate April Fools' Day than eating free delivery from Cheesecake Factory. So as long as you act quickly, you could be eating a ton of free food in just a few days. In case you weren't able to tell, I could not be more hyped.