The Sept. 29 debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of the November 2020 election was one for the books. After a verbal spar that saw more interruptions, inaccuracies, and chaos than any debate in history, the internet can't stop chattering about the night. And while there's endless tweets about the debate flooding the internet, the celebrity reactions to Trump and Biden's first debate are hands down the most passionate.

Ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, numerous celebrities have spoken out about the importance of voting, so it wasn't a surprise to see them talk about the debate as well. Of all the celebs who did so, Cardi B was one of the most candid about her opinions. At this point, Cardi's Instagram is basically a finsta dedicated to the debate.

The "WAP" rapper trolled Donald Trump non-stop from the moment the debate kicked off, posting a total of 10 videos to Instagram about the night's events. Cardi made it clear she was heated while watching the whole thing unfold. "I’m getting hot .....TAG ME IN," she captioned one video. "Maaaannnn I wish I was there," she captioned another video where she could be heard yelling at her TV.

She also recalled the time K-Pop fans "sold out" a Trump rally by buying mass quantities of tickets and then leaving the seats empty.

Cardi was hardly the only celebrity to speak out about the heated debate. Chance The Rapper did the same, sharing a tweet about why voting is crucial.

"The entire country has to make a decision as to whether it will continue to downplay the fact that our President is an openly racist White Supremacist and what that means for its citizens, or... VOTE HIM OUT," he tweeted.

Amy Schumer chimed in with some comic relief. "Trump kids looking like they’re at a murder mystery dinner," she tweeted.

Kerry Washington shared her confusion. "What is happening?! Is there an understudy who can step in and play the role of moderator?!" she tweeted.

Bette Midler had little patience for the cross talk between Biden and Trump.

"How dare you? How dare you? Are you trying to tell us we didn’t see and hear DonaldTrump interrupt #JOEBIDEN incessantly and talk over him the entire night?" she tweeted. "You should be ashamed to have cast your lot with such a destructive, vicious rat-man."

And Armie Hammer just thinks the next debate should have a special guest: a mute button.

Clearly, there were some very opinionated celebrity reactions following the first presidential debate, and while some steer clear of politics, these stars weren't afraid to make their voices heard.