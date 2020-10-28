Pacific Coast Academy just enrolled a whole new class of students... and it's packed with faces that will be familiar to anyone on TikTok. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Jamie Lynn Spears reunited some of the cast of her hit Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 for a new music video for the show's theme song, and she brought in a ton of well-known YouTubers and TikTokers as well. Seriously, the celebrity cameos in Zoey 101's "Follow Me" music video are non-stop from start to finish.

The new music video arrived 15 years after Zoey 101 premiered on Nickelodeon back in 2005. Along with starring in the show, Spears also sang its theme song, "Follow Me." The track was beloved by everyone who grew up in the mid-2000s, but it was never officially released... until now. Spears recorded an updated version of "Follow Me" that was released on streaming earlier in October, and to fully celebrate the new version of the song, she released a music video filled with her Zoey 101 co-stars and a full Hype House's worth of TikTokers (that's the unit of measurement for TikTokers, right?).

Alongside Spears, the music video features Zoey 101 stars Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Matthew Underwood, and Erin Sanders. But the bulk of the video is spent trying to keep up with the cavalcade of influencers, which include JoJo Siwa, Chantel Jeffries, Dixie D’Amelio, Sofia Reyes, Noah Beck, Loren Gray, Harry Jowsey, Eva Gutowski, and Gigi Gorgeous.

The concept is that all these TikTokers are auditioning to play Zoey 101 characters in a reboot of the show (something that may actually be in the works, although hopefully with the original cast and not these influencers). Strangely, Spears begins the video in character as Zoey, briefly reuniting with Flynn in character as Chase, before she is referred to as Spears for the rest of the video.

In between blatant ads for Google, Alo, and The RealReal, the original cast and the group of auditioning TikTokers recreate memorable moments from Zoey 101, such as riding on Jet X scooters, chowing down on sushi, and opening that iconic time capsule. The big finish is IRL couple Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio recreating Logan and Quinn's climactic kiss from the show's finale.

Honestly, this probably is not the Zoey 101 reboot that fans were really hoping for, but at least an official version of "Follow Me" is something diehards can celebrate. Plus, given how often the cast has reunited and spoken about a potential revival recently, a proper reunion or revival definitely seems to be on the horizon.