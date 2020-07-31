After a month of anticipation, Beyoncé has finally unleashed her new visual album on the world, and to make the musical film extra special, she brought along a few noteworthy guests. The new visuals are entrancing enough on their own, but they got even better with the addition of a ton of superstar guests popping up. Let's go over all the celebrity cameos in Beyoncé's Black Is King visual album, because, TBH, there are so many stars, you probably missed a few of them while watching.

The Beyhive already knew Beyoncé was going to fill Black Is King with her celebrity friends and family even before the piece dropped on Friday, July 31. Earlier teasers revealed a bunch of big names who would make appearances, including Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, and Bey's former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. All three of those celebs are name-checked in the song "Brown Skin Girl" from Bey's The Lion King: The Gift, which is the basis for Black Is King, so it made sense they would pop up. Bey also made the video a family affair by including her husband JAY-Z, her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her children Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter.

Despite having some clues about which celebs were going to pop up, the Beyhive was still overjoyed to see so many famous faces in Black Is King.

Lupita Nyong'o

Disney+

Oscar-winner Nyong'o made a brief cameo during the video for "Brown Skin Girl," the song in which Bey name-drops the actor. "She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin / Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in," Bey sang.

Naomi Campbell

Disney+

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is one of Bey's famous friends, so fans were happy to see Campbell pop up in the "Brown Skin Girl" video. Bey has referenced Campbell in her lyrics in the past, most memorably in "Get Me Bodied," and she mentioned the supermodel again in her new song, singing "Pose like a trophy when Naomis walk in."

Kelly Rowland

Disney+

Beyoncé's long-lasting bond with her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland is the stuff of BFF dreams, and their loving relationship was, once again, on full display during the "Brown Skin Girl" video. In the track, Bey slyly references her friend by singing, "Drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in," and Rowland shows up smiling in the video as Bey sings the song to her.

Pharrell Williams

Disney+

As the featured artist on Bey's track "Water," it was no surprise Williams showed up to perform his parts for the song's visual component.

JAY-Z

Disney+

It wouldn't be a Beyoncé project without an appearance by the superstar's rap-legend hubby. As fans expected, Jay-Z showed up in the video for the song "Mood 4 Eva," which is the track he's featured on.

Blue Ivy Carter

Disney+

Bey's daughter Blue Ivy also steals scenes in the new visual album, popping up in both "Brown Skin Girl" and "My Power." The 8-year-old even showed off her vocals by singing part of "Brown Skin Girl," and fans were blown away by her fashionable looks and killer moves in "My Power."

Rumi & Sir Carter

Disney+

Blue Ivy's siblings also get some moments to shine in Black Is King. Rumi appeared during a family portrait with her sister, mother, and grandmother during the "Brown Skin Girl" video, and Sir ended up with the ultimate honor, as the end of the visual album revealed Bey dedicated the whole project to her son. The babies are also heavily featured in the visuals for the ballad "Otherside."

Tina Knowles-Lawson

Disney+

Bey's mother didn't only appear for the family photo scene in "Brown Skin Girl" — Tina also sat at the head of the table during the tea party scene in the "Mood 4 Eva" video.

It's not new for Beyoncé to include some seriously major guest stars in her visual albums. Although her first visual album, released in accompaniment with 2013's Beyoncé, starred mainly just herself, 2016's Lemonade included a massive cast of celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Serena Williams, Amandla Stenberg, Quvenzhané Wallis, and Chloe x Halle. When you're as well-connected as Bey, it just makes sense to bring all your famous friends to the party.