Beyoncé's visual albums are always a star-studded event, and the new trailer for her upcoming Black Is King film proves the music superstar is keeping her tradition of enlisting major celebrities for her releases alive. Ahead of her next major release, Beyoncé dropped the official trailer for Black Is King on Sunday, July 19. The new clip features stunning visuals inspired by African culture as well as some clips of Bey's new tracks, but it's the celebrity cameos in Beyoncé's Black Is King trailer that will really surprise her fans. Everyone from Beyoncé's famous family to her celebrity friends show up in the new snippet.

The official trailer comes about three weeks after Beyoncé first announced Black Is King with a teaser trailer. That initial preview was pretty ambiguous and only briefly showed Beyoncé, but the newly released trailer lays things out more clearly. The video shows Beyoncé raising a young boy in Africa, and follows the child as he grows up experiencing all the joys and hardships of life. Since the visual album was inspired by Beyoncé's work curating the soundtrack for 2019's The Lion King, it seems likely this boy's journey will mirror that of Simba's in the Disney classic.

After giving viewers a taste of the visual album's potential plot, the trailer then flashes between a number of flashy, colorful scenes, several of which feature some very familiar faces. Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z makes an appearance, as does Bey's mother Tina Knowles and her former bandmate Kelly Rowland during a decadent looking brunch scene. Some fans have also claimed to spot Bey's daughter Blue Ivy in the previous teaser.

Disney+

The video also gets some major star power from Lupita Nyong'o and Naomi Campell, who both make quick cameos in the trailer. Since Rowland, Nyong'o, and Campbell are all name-dropped in Beyoncé's song "Brown Skin Girl" from The Lion King: The Gift, it's likely they'll appear during the video for that track.

Disney+

Black Is King will be Beyoncé's third visual album, following the surprise releases of Beyoncé in 2013 and Lemonade in 2016. Her 2006 album B'Day also received music videos for every track upon the release of its deluxe edition. Fans can check out the official trailer for Black Is King below.

Black Is King will stream exclusively on Disney + on Friday, July 31.