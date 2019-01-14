Last year, CBS made a splash by debuting the first-ever United States version of Celebrity Big Brother, and now the second season is about to begin with an even wilder cast of celebs. On Sunday afternoon, the network revealed the 12 celebrities who will be forced to live together and compete against one another for the grand prize. The Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 cast includes a former Trump staffer, a few big actors and Olympians, and strangely, multiple connections to Lindsay Lohan. This season is definitely going to be some must-see TV.

The newly announced Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 cast is absolutely packed with big names who are sure to provide hours of drama in the new run of the reality show. And like last season, round two also has the potential to make waves politically. Last year, Donald Trump's former presidential advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman competed as a contestant, and thanks to the 24-hour live footage of all the contestants living together, she let some juicy revelations about the White House slip. For Season 2, Trump's short-lived communications director Anthony Scaramucci is entering the Big Brother house, so get ready for even more insider politics.

Anthony Scaramucci is not the only scandal-plagued star joining the new season of Celebrity Big Brother — Ryan Lochte is getting locked up in the house as well. Lochte famously began the center of international controversy when he falsely claimed that he was robbed at gunpoint during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, so viewers can expect a lot of talk about that incident in the Big Brother house.

The other notable thing about this new Celebrity Big Brother cast is a strange connection to Lindsay Lohan, who is currently starring in her own reality show on MTV. Lohan's mother Dina Lohan is entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, along with Lohan's Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett, who played Lohan's love interest Aaron Samuels in the iconic teen comedy. With both of the stars in the house together, viewers can probably expect some revelations about Lindsay Lohan to come out.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by some famous actors, reality stars, athletes, and comedians. Check out the full cast list below:

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director

Dina Lohan, momager

Joey Lawrence, actor best known for Blossom

Jonathan Bennett, actor best known for Mean Girls

Kandi Burruss, singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star

Kato Kaelin, actor best known for testifying in O.J. Simpson's murder trial

Lolo Jones, Olympic athlete in hurdles and bobsled

Natalie Eva Marie, former WWE star

Ricky Williams, former NFL running back

Ryan Lochte, Olympic swimmer

Tamar Braxton, singer and Braxton Family Values star

Tom Green, comedian and actor

Host Julie Chen also gave fans a first look at the celebrities entering the house with a quick intro video:

Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother will premiere just one week from now, with contestants having revealed they are already locked up in the house. The new season will premiere on CBS on Monday, Jan. 21.