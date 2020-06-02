People all over the United States are outraged after the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. Protests in response to Floyd's death and decades of unchecked police brutality erupted all over the nation with people standing in solidarity with the black community by calling for justice. These celebrities protesting police brutality are using their voice for change.

Hundreds of celebs have posted on social media with messages supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Some, like Chrissy Teigen, even donated thousands of dollars to bail out peaceful protesters who had been arrested for standing up for what they believe in. It was clear many of Hollywood's biggest names planned to do whatever they can to be a part of the change.

Michael B. Jordan, Cole Sprouse, Kehlani, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello were among the famous faces who took to the streets to protest in person. Scroll down to take a look at some of the celebs who are protesting in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and find out what they're saying to their fans to help bring about much-needed change in the U.S.

1. Rachel Lindsay

The former Bachelorette and her husband Brian Abasolo protested together. "Today we protested. Today we went beyond our platform," she captioned her IG Story. "Today we put action behind our words. Today we used our voices to make a difference. Today is just one day in the fight. We have to keep pushing forward and demanding change."

Courtesy of Rachel Lindsay on Instagram

2. Michael B. Jordan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jordan was seen protesting in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 31.

3. Cole Sprouse

Sprouse attended demonstrations in Santa Monica, California on May 31. He later revealed he was arrested, but used his social media to bring attention to the cause at hand. "There’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protestm" Sprouse wrote. "The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda."

4. Kehlani

Kehlani shared a powerful black and white image from a Los Angeles protest on May 31, writing, "LIVE. NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE. LOS ANGELES MAY 30TH 2020. RESPECT EXISTENCE OR EXPECT RESISTANCE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER OUTSIDE INSIDE TODAY YESTERDAY TOMORROW AND FOREVER. POWER TO THE PEOPLE."

5. Ariana Grande

Grande, her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, and their friend Doug Middlebrook protested together in L.A. Grande documented her time in a series of Twitter photos. "Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage," Grande wrote. "All throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."

Courtesy of Doug Middlebrook on Instagram

6. Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendez

Cabello and Mendez joined a protest in Miami, Florida, on May 31.

7. Tinashe

"Show up," Tinashe captioned a series of Instagram pictures from her experience protesting on May 31.

8. Lil Yatchy

Lil Yatchy shared a video from a protest he joined, writing, "I am no different from the next man. Every voice matters and must be heard."

9. J. Cole

Cole joined a protest in his homestate of North Carolina over the weekend. He was spotted with NBA player Dennis Smith and others.

10. Nick Cannon

Cannon protested in Minneapolis and shared multiple images on Instagram. "Stop Killing Us!" he captioned one.

11. Halsey and Yungblood

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halsey shared her experience from the protests in a post that read: "It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen. Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly."

12. Jamie Foxx

Foxx joined a protest in Minneapolis. "Can not describe how much pain.. power and love is here in Minneapolis... change Gon come..." he wrote.

13. John Cusak

Cusak protested in Chicago on Saturday, May 30. "Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons," he tweeted alongside footage from the protest. "Hitting my bike. Ahhm here’s the audio."

14. Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet shared photos from the peaceful protest he participated in in Santa Monica, California.

15. Kendrick Sampson

Sampson protested in West Hollywood, and revealed he was hit by rubber bullets from cops. He shared images of his wounds on Instagram with a meaningful message. "Together let’s end this legacy of slave catching and #DefundPolice #DefendBlackLife."

16. Porsha Williams

Williams attended demonstrations in Atlanta. "We stand together," she wrote alongside an IG photo from the protest.

17. Tessa Thompson

Thompson protested in Los Angeles on May 30 and shared her experience in a tweet that read: "I can say that the #LosAngelesProtest was entirely peaceful until the @LAPDHQ arrived and escalated it. @MayorOfLA are you seeing this? Also, where was the robust media coverage then ? #BlackLivesMatter"

18. Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski protested in Los Angeles on May 30.

19. Ellen Page

Page attended a protest at NYC's Barclays Center on May 31.