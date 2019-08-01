It's pretty clear that the status of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's relationship is something only Reinhart and Sprouse truly know. Neither one of them has verbally confirmed their reported breakup, even though reports of the split have been circulating since July 22. The release of the maybe-couple's W magazine cover only made things even more confusing, since there was no clear indication of their relationship status there, either. But one thing's for sure: Their friends loved it. The cast of Riverdale reacted to Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s W cover in a totally relatable way, because let's be honest, it was pretty iconic.

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood, Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale, revealed that the close-knit cast has a group text (I've never been more jealous, BTW), and that it seriously blew up after Reinhart and Sprouse's W magazine cover dropped. "I knew they were shooting a cover of W, I did not know it was gonna go in that direction,” Petsch told Access Hollywood. "And then with that caption, I (was) blown away. I loved it. We all got on the group text like, ‘Oh my god! That was so cool!"

Reinhart and Sprouse's W cover dropped mere days after news of their reported breakup first began circulating. While the article itself mentioned that the couple had broken up after the interview took place, there is no explicit confirmation from the stars themselves. Shortly after the reveal, both Sprouse and Reinhart posted the cover to their Instagrams with pretty confusing captions. "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t," Reinhart wrote for her caption. Sprouse followed suit, saying, "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult," he wrote.

They seem to be purposefully leaving everyone in the dark, but that seems to be what their friends love about them. "I love them," Petsch told Access Hollywood. "I don’t even know how they come up with this stuff. I was so in awe of that moment." Honestly, same. Reinhart and Sprouse clearly enjoyed shaking things up and having everyone wonder whether they were, in fact, together or not, but it's frustrating, y'all! I just want to know!

Sprouse uploaded another photo from the shoot with W and thanked everyone he worked with in his caption. He also poked fun at his fans, writing, "An incredible pleasure to shake all of your beliefs in tabloid media."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Welp. It seems like Bughead fans will continue to stay in the dark about whether or not these two are still together. Whether they let the world in on it is up to them, but for now, I'll be here, freaking out any time they post a photo together or mention one another! The real question here is, where can we get the screenshots from the Riverdale group text Petsch was talking about? And how can I join? Now that's worth investigating.