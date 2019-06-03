Looks like Jay Z has some competition for the official title of Best Hollywood Instagram Husband. Who is his competition you ask? Well, in the caption on Liam Hemsworth's Instagram of Miley Cyrus posted on May 31, Hemsworth made it clear that his excellent photography skills make him "husband goals." No, seriously. He literally called himself "husband goals" and his photo is so good that I honestly agree.

Yep, that's right. In addition to being one of the best looking people on the planet, a world-renowned actor, and a super cute animal-lover, it turns out Hemsworth is also a pretty fantastic photographer. At first glance, the picture looks like it might just be an exceptionally well angled selfie Cyrus, 26, managed to take of herself. But no. The picture was, in fact, taken by Hemsworth, who was sure to let his followers know who the real photographer was in his hilarious caption.

“Girls got talent,” the Isn’t it Romantic star wrote on the black and white photo of Cyrus wearing swagged out large sunglasses. “She might just make it…WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. #husbandgoals ;)."

LOL.

So, just to recap here... in addition to being extremely good looking, a world renowned actor, an animal lover, and a great photographer, Hemsworth is also hilarious and a great husband? OK, cool. Same. Same. Totally.

Oh yeah. And here's the amazing post in question if you're trying to check out his skills for yourself:

Hemsworth didn't stop with that one post. Shortly after posting the first picture of his wife, he posted another super artsy picture of his wife with an equally hilarious caption. "I’d say there’s a 48% chance I’m actually the BEST photographer ever," he wrote under the picture. Honestly, I agree. Like, seriously. Look at this shot!

Hemsworth may be hilarious but he definitely wasn't joking about his wife having talent. Well, OK. Maybe he was joking in that saying she's got talent is pretty much the understatement of the century.

Cyrus released her latest album, "She is Coming," on May 31. The album features six absolute bangers, one of which, called "Mother's Daughter," focuses on her relationship with her mom, Trish Cyrus. Another, "Cattitude," features RuPaul and includes a quick dig at Nicki Minaj.

Hemsworth and Cyrus have always been super supportive of each other's careers. When Hemsworth was recovering from kidney stones and wasn't feeling well enough to attend the premiere of his movie, Isn't it Romantic, Cyrus went in his place.

Last month, Hemsworth went with Cyrus to the MET Gala for the very first time. "It feels good," she told the reporter of coming with a date for the first time. "I've always been here solo so I wore higher heels because I had someone to hold me this time."

Vogue on YouTube

“Miley and Liam’s relationship has evolved so beautifully over the past few years. She adores his sense of loyalty, adventure and independence,” a source told People. “Now her best friend is also her husband. Miley is so happy.”

In addition to new music, Cyrus has another upcoming endeavor to make her husband proud as she makes her way back to television, starring in an episode of Netflix’s sci-fi anthology, Black Mirror, available to stream on June 5.