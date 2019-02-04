The 'Captain Marvel' Super Bowl Trailer Was All About Being "Higher, Further, Faster"

Marvel fans have long been anticipating the second trailer for Captain Marvel, and it's safe to say they weren't disappointed. On Sunday, Feb. 3rd, the Captain Marvel Super Bowl trailer saw Brie Larson take the literal sky as Carol Danvers, the U.S. Air Force officer who transforms into a kick-*ss super hero, and I, for one, cannot wait until its March 8 release.

The film, which will be Marvel Studio's 21st release, stars Brie Larson, Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Gemma Chan, and Djimon Hounsou, among others. According to Deadline, the movie is set in the 1990s, and sees Danvers caught in the middle of a battle between two alien races, Kree and Skrull. Her transformation into Captain Marvel makes her half-alien, as an accident causes her DNA to merge with Kree soldier Mar-Vell's (played by Jude Law), according to IGN.

The trailer, which premiered during the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII, shows Danvers in her human, Air Force officer form, with a co-officer, who says, "About to show these boys how we do it. You ready?" to which Danvers replies, "Higher, further, faster, baby." If that's not feminist AF, I don't know what is. In fact, "higher, further, faster" is an obvious theme in the trailer, which shows Danvers flying planes, training, and seemingly on fire turning into Captain Marvel. Casual! She also flies into space and, at one point, bursts into a moving train car in her green Captain Marvel suit looking like she means business. High-key would not want to be in that train car, thank you very much!

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

According to Variety, Jude Law plays Doctor Walter Lawson, or "Captain Mar-Vell", who in the film becomes a mentor figure to Danvers as she figures out her powers. Those powers? Strength, energy projection, and flight. Yes please. Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury (essentially the HBIC of the Marvel heroes), but the film takes place before the the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began, and before he became the Director of SHIELD, Collider reports. It also takes place before the Avengers and before Fury had worked with any other superhero, so Captain Marvel is his first.

The first trailer for Captain Marvel premiered in September 2018. Significantly longer than the Super Bowl trailer (a whole two minutes!), it starts with Danvers as Captain Marvel, plummeting from outer space through the roof of a Blockbuster Video store (I'm not crying with nostalgia, you're crying with nostalgia!). It gave fans several more details, like the fact that she doesn't actually remember her pre-accident life on Earth. "I keep having these memories," she says, in the trailer. "I see flashes. I think I had a life here, but I can't tell if it's real." You also see her in some serious fight scenes, marching to battle, and on fire (again).

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

I, for one, have not been this pumped for a superhero movie since Wonder Woman, so needless to say: More female superhero movies, please!