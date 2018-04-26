The "Build A Perfect Man" Meme Circling Twitter Right Now Is So Painfully Accurate

OK, I promised I'll stop so I'll stop right there but allow me to leave you with this silver lining. No matter who your ex or your current BAE is, odds are he doesn't eat a lot of beans and operate a bean account on Twitter. And, TBH, even if he does, that's kind of hilarious and he gets my respect.

But odds really are that he wasn't SpongeBob. Or Mr. Brightside. Or Stuart Little. Or Waluigi. Or Boss Baby (well, maybe he was a boss who acted like a baby but that's a whole other story). Or a dog. Or a pickle named Rick who screams his name over and over again. OR the king of the undead army.

(Please notice I didn't mention Bob the Builder in that mix because I seriously think that, of all TV characters, he may be the most dateable. Like, c'mon, people, he's not bad-looking, he's really nice, and he can fix literally anything you need him to. What more could you ask for?!)

So, like, even if he is just attractive and that's all he has going for him, think about all of the money that one quality alone is worth in this activity! Same with if he is just smart or just funny or just nice. The point is you found someone with at least one redeeming quality and that's apparently a rarity these days.

I'm obviously not saying stick with someone who only has one good thing going for them but I am saying that looking at romantic situations from this standpoint does really make you grateful for the good qualities your ex (or current BAE) actually has.

Look on the bright side, people! OK, now gotta go thank my boyfriend for dating me for free since apparently all of his good qualities would have cost me a fortune.

