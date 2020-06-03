George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020; since then, protests have spread across the country. The demonstrations have resonated with Americans of all stripes, and brands, celebrities, TV casts have begun putting out statements supporting Black Lives Matter. Specifically, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and EP, who donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network.

The police procedurals that inspire Brooklyn Nine-Nine are one of the oldest TV genres out there. From old-school black and white series like Dragnet to the current crop of Law & Order, CSI, and NCIS franchises, these stories of creating order from chaos rarely wane in popularity.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set in an NYPD precinct, and though it pokes fun at the standard cop show tropes, it also glorifies law enforcement. Even so, the series has been praised for its positive images of diversity. It also has a track record of confronting difficult issues, with episodes focusing on #MeToo, illegal immigration, and gun violence.

Today, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast is part of a larger group of actors who play cops who are standing up to help those in need.

It started with Blue Blood's Griffin Newman.

His gesture inspired both actors and crew members who have worked on police procedurals to follow suit, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz.

Beatriz's post seemed to inspire the entire cast to get involved. Dan Goor, who co-created B99, tweeted the following statement on behalf of the production on June 2, 2020.

The statement reads:

The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationwide. Together we have made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter.

Goor's post was quickly followed by the same statement posted by the most of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's main cast, including Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, and Joel McKinnon Miller. Stephanie Beatriz posted it as well.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 concluded in April of 2020. Season 8 is already greenlit for next year, with Goor hinting the show will deal with recent current events when it returns.