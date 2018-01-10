The Breathing Technique You Should Try In 2018 For Less Stress & More Zen

When stress gets to the point of being truly overwhelming, it's easy to forget that the most natural and convenient way to relieve that anxiety lies in the power of your very own breath. Deep, expansive inhales and long, drawn-out exhales can make a world of difference when incorporated regularly into your everyday routine, and TBH, there's no better resolution than that if you're looking to improve your overall well-being. When it comes down to it, the breathing technique you should try in 2018 is pretty straightforward, but astrology is here to tell you exactly how to de-stress through mindful breaths, based on your own unique personality and characteristics.

Pranayama is an ancient disciplinary practice commonly used in yoga, and it simply refers to the practice of controlling your own breath. "Prana" means "life force," and "ayama" translates as "to extend or draw out," so collectively, the word is defined as mastering one's breath extension.

There are a variety of different pranayama breathing exercises, so if you're just starting out it might be confusing to narrow down which one to choose. However, looking to your zodiac sign is a great way to guide you toward the optimal breathing technique for you, so that you have a good starting point upon which to build your pranayama practice.

If you want to find your zen in the simplest and most minimalistic way possible this year, look no further than the art of pranayama and the beauty of your own breath. Here's the breathing technique you should try in 2018 for less stress and more relaxation, according to your zodiac sign.

Aquarius — Ocean Breathing (Ujjayi Pranayama) SarahBethYoga on YouTube Aquarius, you're an intuitive and quiet spirit, so complementing your contemplative nature with a couple rounds of ocean breathing will let any stress you're holding slowly melt away. Ocean breathing releases tension, and it's an especially great breathing technique to practice during a yoga flow, so don't be afraid to incorporate it with your physical movements on your mat.

Pisces — Lion's Breath (Simhasana Pranayama) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube A Pisces chick is always down to get artistic and creative AF. Follow your playful nature by incorporating lion's breath into your pranayama practice. Mastering this technique will relieve any tension and stress you may be holding in your jaw and face, and it'll bring out your inner child in the best way possible.

Aries — Cooling Breath (Sitali Pranayama) Vashistha Yoga on YouTube Cool down your aggressive and fiery tendencies with a round or two of what's called cooling breath, dear Aries. This soothing routine will cool down your entire body and lower your blood pressure, while simultaneously boosting immunity and decreasing inflammation. Not too shabby, right?

Taurus — External Retention (Bahya Pranayama) Rakesh Yoga on YouTube As a Taurus, you've been blessed with the ability to be incredibly persistent and patient, so this external breathing technique will be right up your alley. Fair warning: It'll probably take you a few tries to get the hang of this, but hey, no one's more patient than you, dear Taurus. In external retention breathing, you'll have to learn how to suck in your abdomen like a vacuum, but once you get the hang of it, you'll be hooked.

Gemini — Any Of These Breathing Exercises, Because You Can't Be Tied Down, Girl VENTUNO YOGA on YouTube Geminis know that variety is the spice of life, and they thrive most when they have the freedom to change things up as they please. Incorporate your spontaneous nature into your pranayama practice by picking any of the techniques on this list, and simply running with it. Your body and mind will thank you, girl.

Cancer — Natural Breathing David Chi on YouTube Cancers are super low-key and love turning inward to reflect on the simplicity of situations. So, with natural breathing, there's nothing fancy here. Simply keep your eyes closed, and breathe as it comes naturally to you, letting your inhales and exhales ebb and flow as peacefully as possible.

Leo — Bellows Breath (Bhastrika Pranayama) Yoga International on YouTube Bellows breathing energizes the body and mind in the most incredible way, and a Leo would benefit most from practicing this pranayama immediately after rolling out of bed. Leos love to be in the limelight, but your pranayama time will be an opportunity to savor some one-on-one reflection. Enjoy it, girl!

Virgo — Alternate Nostril Breathing (Nadi Shodhana Pranayama) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Virgo, you are incredibly practical and logical, and alternate nostril breathing will give you all the tools you need to rid yourself of any anxiety and stress that may be plaguing you. Nadi shodhana is a powerful practice that purifies your entire body, and it does basically everything, from clearing mental chatter to increasing concentration and self-awareness.

Libra — Breath Of Fire (Kapalabhati Pranayama) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Libra, let's be real: Sometimes, you're almost too chill. Breath of fire will wake you right up by warming your internal organs and increasing your oxygen supply — basically like a natural shot of espresso, my lovely, laid-back friend.

Scorpio — Bee Breath (Bhramari Pranayama) VENTUNO YOGA on YouTube A Scorpio's passionate, fiery, and often stubborn nature can sometimes get in the way of the subtle art of self-care and, you know, chilling the f*ck out. Incorporating Bhramari pranayama into your life will be an effective way to instantly calm your mind and silence the mental chatter that comes with your very type A personality. Yes, you might low-key sound like a swarming beehive, but it's worth it. Trust me, fam.

Sagittarius — Three Part Breath (Dirga Pranayama) DawnProductionsLLC on YouTube Sagittarius peeps are curious and energetic, and they'll want to dive right into all the benefits that three part breath has to offer. This expansive breathing technique will help reverse all of the involuntary, shallow breathing that you're probably doing throughout the day, and it'll make you feel luxuriously refreshed and rejuvenated.