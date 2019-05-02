Avengers: Endgame did more than just bring the first era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a touching close — the epic movie also managed to set up the future of the sprawling superhero franchise. Some fans even think that a seemingly minor scene in the movie may have actually revealed a major Marvel Comics character that will be introduced in Phase 4. Yep — Avengers: Endgame revealed the Black Panther 2 villain, fans think, and if they are right then everyone should get even more pumped for the upcoming sequel.

Spoiler alert: This post contains very light spoilers about events in Avengers: Endgame. The scene that has everyone buzzing happens early on in the movie, as Black Widow holds a holographic conference call to check in with all of the Avengers who survived Thanos' snap. The scene may seem to be inconsequential — serving only to reveal Hawkeye's dangerous transformation into a renegade vigilante to the audience — but one of Okoye's lines stuck out to Marvel diehards. During the update, Okoye mentions that sub-oceanic earthquakes have been occurring off the coast of Africa, but the group brushes past the issue quickly since they say that nothing can really be done about these tectonic shifts. But this small moment should be a big deal to Marvel fans, because it seems to be hinting that Namor the Sub-Mariner will be introduced in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Namor is a particularly interesting Marvel character both in terms of his powers and his allegiances. Dating back to the 1930s, Namor holds the unique distinction of being dubbed the first mutant of the franchise. Due to his mutation, Namor was born with wings on his ankles that allow him to fly, but that is not the full extent of his powers. Namor is also the half-human son of an Atlantean princess, which also gives him all of the powers of an Atlantis dweller. Basically, he has similar powers to Aquaman except he can also fly.

Marvel

Namor is also notable for his role as an anti-hero. Throughout the history of Marvel comics, Namor has often switched between fighting for the side of good and joining up with supervillains.

Because of the oceanic earthquakes that Okoye mentioned, Marvel fans think Namor will be introduced in the upcoming Black Panther 2 and — due to his antagonistic past in the comics — will likely be going up against T'Challa, Okoye, Shuri, and the rest of the Wakandans as the movie's main supervillain. This would also make sense considering that Namor has a history of fighting against the people of Wakanda in the comic books.

Although Marvel has not yet announced when the Black Panther sequel is expected to hit theaters, we do know that Black Panther 2 is for sure happening, since Ryan Coogler has a deal to write and direct the sequel already. This prediction that Namor the Sub-Mariner may serve as the villain is the first bit of potential plot that has arisen about the upcoming movie.