The Billboard Music Award Nominees Are Here & Cardi B Is Already Slaying

Today is a good day, everyone. Why, you ask? Because on April 17, the Billboard Music Awards nominees were finally announced, and I for one am getting PUMPED. Khalid and Bebe Rexha went on the Today show Tuesday morning and read the first round of nominees, and man, there are some stellar picks on this list. We've got some names that were pretty much expected at this point (like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar), but there are a few new artists that are getting credit in a few different categories, like our girl Cardi B. And Khalid (a nominee for Top New Artist) will be announcing the remaining categories via livestream on Billboard and Billboard Music Awards Facebook pages later Tuesday morning, so get ready for more crazy-talented picks.

Cardi B is having a bit of a moment. She got engaged to rapper Offset, put out her first debut album, Invasion of Privacy, recently announced her pregnancy, and her performance at Coachella put everyone to shame. The Billboard Music Award categories she's nominated for proves it. She's up for Top Female Artist and Top New Artist, but has some fierce competition from artists like Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, and 21 Savage. We'd wish her all the luck in the world, but I almost feel like she doesn't need it.

You do you, boo!

And, if that's not enough, the rapper is collaborating with the Los Angeles-based retailer Fashion Nova, a brand who has supported her before Cardi B became... well, Cardi B. It will supposedly be dropping in the fall of 2018, and, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Cardi's stylist, Kollin Carter, said, "That was a brand that was lending to her before anybody believed in her. They worked together way before [she hired] me. I always have respect for her Fashion Nova moments, because it is a part of who she is," adding that the brand has "amazing basics ... If I can't find a go-to denim, which I normally can't find go-to denim for her from a high-end designer, Fashion Nova always has a perfect denim for her. They cater to women with curves."

A round of applause to Fashion Nova for always helping Cardi B look fresh to death. Well done, my friends, well done.

But fashion aside, we admire Cardi B for her talent and for her epic performances, and she's well-deserving of the 2018 Billboard Music Award nominations. She's got equally-amazing competitors, though, so may the best artist come out on top.

If you want to see who else made the cut, check out the list of nominees below:

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

TOP HOT 100 SONG

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Humble.,” Kendrick Lamar

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

“Rockstar,” Post Malone and 21 Savage

“Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

TOP SELLING ALBUM

DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

Beautiful Trauma, Pink

Divide, Ed Sheeran

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Reputation, Taylor Swift

TOP ARTIST

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

TOP NEW ARTIST

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

TOP COUNTRY SONG

“What Ifs,” Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Small Town Boy,” Dustin Lynch

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“In Case You Didn’t Know,” Brett Young

While we still have a month until the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, I'm glad we're finally getting word on all of the talented nominees. The 2018 BBMAs air on NBC live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET.