The long-awaited tailer for the one of television's most intense shows is finally here and it's a nail-biter, folks. The Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere date on HBO was announced on Sunday, April 14 with a brand new teaser — and you need to drop everything and watch it right this second. From the looks of it, the drama is only just beginning for the Monterey moms.

On Sunday, April 14, HBO released a teaser for season 2 of Big Little Lies, which will premiere on June 9, 2019. The trailer starts with a familiar scene. Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), and Jane (Shailene Woodley) are dropping their kids off to school with voiceover that says "We're kidding ourselves if we think people will stop talking." Then, the trailer cuts to a scene showing Jane, donning her new fringe bangs at the beach, where a young surfer asks her "You're one of the Monterey five, right?" Later, the women are seen debriefing the comment in the car and trying to figure out what Monterey five means. From the teaser, viewers also get a sense that Bonnie, Zoë Kravitzs' character, is feeling an overwhelming, almost suffocating anxiety about the events that closed off season one. Finally, the audience is introduced to a new character played by Meryl Streep, who arrives to Monterey to get to the bottom of her son's death. The teaser closes off with a loud gasp from Madeline, explaining why HBO captioned it "I gasped louder than Madeline."

Take a look at the thrilling trailer for yourself.

In case you missed the Big Little Lies train to coastal California the first time, let's debrief. The show started off as a limited series based on a book by the same name, and followed a group of mothers in Monterey, California who got caught up in a murder while trying to navigate the worlds of wealth, motherhood, secrets, and relationships. It was renewed for a second season after a successful first, taking it from a limited one-season series to a full blown show; in fact, there are already reports that season three might happen, too.

Season two will likely pick up where season one left off — there was a serious murder, the audience knows who did it, and the town has to get to the bottom of it. People on Twitter are already expressing their excitement about returning to Monterey and how they felt after the intense teaser.

More to come...