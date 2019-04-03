The Best Wildflower Fields In America Will Make Your Insta Feed Bloom Like An Influencer's

When you think of dreamy, Instagrammable destinations, you probably think of the giant swing in Bali, pink and light purple sand beaches, and of course, endless fairy tale-like fields of wildflowers. Wildflower fields are beautiful and hard to come by, but once you find them, they take your breath away. Naturally, you have to snap a pic to share with all of your followers on the 'Gram. If you've been looking for the best wildflower fields in America but don't know where to start, I've rounded up a few of my favorites (including a couple I've visited myself).

As someone who loves to "do it for the 'Gram," I've been on a hunt of my own to find some stunning wildflower fields near me. I'm lucky to live in California, where wildflowers dance endlessly, and there are plenty of opportunities to discover some beautiful scenery and capture amazing content for the 'Gram. There's nothing quite like sitting in the middle of a giant field of flowers, or even admiring them from a distance for the perfect panorama pic. You feel like you're in a movie, and the pictures come out even more stunning than you could ever imagine.

I'd say it's about time to head out on an adventure this spring and summer, and find the wildflower field that will make all of your Insta fairy tale dreams come true. Here are just a few of my faves.

1. Great Smoky Mountains National Park — North Carolina And Tennessee David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images There are a ton of reasons to visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and you should definitely add its Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage to it. This year, the event takes place April 24-27, 2019, so that people from all over the world can learn more about the flowers that are native to the park via guided walks and different exhibits.

2. Brenham, Texas Courtney Rust/Stocksy According to Fodors.com, Brenham, Texas — which is a small town situated between Houston and Austin — is known for being one of the best destinations in Central Texas to spot bunches of the state's official flower: the bluebonnet. Visit Brenham recommends heading to Pleasant Hill Winery to get your bluebonnet fix (and enjoy a great glass of wine while you're at it, if you're 21 or older).

3. North Lake Tahoe, Nevada Courtesy of North Lake Tahoe / Brin R Photo When you think of Nevada, the first thing you likely think of is the desert. But what you might not know about the state is that it's home to a ton of beautiful wildlife, especially in the North Lake Tahoe Area. Take one of the many wildflower hikes to get your perfect panoramic shot in a wildflower field with the turquoise blue lake in the background.

4. Wilacre Park, Studio City, California @kristincorpuz_ I actually stumbled across the beautiful flowers in Wilacre Park by accident when I was on a hike with a friend from college, and I'm so glad I did. The hike is a relatively easy trail through the hills in Studio City, which is an amazing view in itself, but the yellow flowers that lined the trail were the cherry on top of a beautiful morning.