The Best Things To Do On Spring Break In Texas Will Make You Want To Book A One-Way Ticket

One of the best times of year is almost here: spring break. Students throughout the U.S. will have the opportunity to put away the books for the time being and celebrate this week-long break on their own terms. There are so many places for you to visit during spring break, depending on what you want to do. Texas is one of the best destinations, because it has something to offer for every type of spring breaker. Whether you want to lounge on the beach, go for a hike, or explore the sites, these are some of the best things to do on spring break in Texas.

There's no better time to travel than during spring break. You'll finally have the opportunity to ditch those alarms and spend your time how you'd like, and travel is the ultimate way to recharge before returning back to school. Texas may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of spring break, but you'd be surprised to discover that there's so much to do in this amazing state. You can even do a Texas road trip and check a variety of different places off of your bucket list. Let's just say, you're certainly in for a treat if you choose to travel to Texas for spring break.

1 Check Out The Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo KPRC 2 Click2Houston on YouTube The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a must-see for those who are traveling to Texas for spring break. From Feb. 25 to March 17, 2019, you have the chance to watch live rodeo shows, eat delicious barbecue fare, and see musical artists. You'll definitely be feeling the spirit of Texas if you check out this experience with your friends!

2 Visit Big Bend National Park For The Coolest Instas GoTraveler on YouTube There's no better time to visit your favorite national parks than during spring break. Big Bend National Park is a true treasure is West Texas, and it's totally worth a visit. From stargazing to finding the right hike for you, there are plenty of opportunities to appreciate the great outdoors and snap incredible Insta pics at Big Bend. You finally have the time to do some camping and enjoy it to the fullest, so why not do it Big Bend style?

3 Get Nostalgic And Chase Those Thrills At A Theme Park Jacob Lund/Fotolia Texas is basically theme park heaven. With Six Flags Fiesta Texas located in San Antonio, Texas, and Schlitterbahn Waterpark situated in Galveston, Texas, you'll feel super nostalgic, and have plenty of opportunities to chase those thrills. From exhilarating rides to tasty theme park treats, you're bound to have the best time ever.

4 Attend South By Southwest I Am Your Target Demographic on YouTube South by Southwest is a festival that shines a spotlight on music, film, and interactive media, and it takes place in Austin, Texas every year. Don't miss out on the fun this time around. March 8 — 17 will be filled with concerts, events, conferences, and exhibits, so you'll never run out of things to do.