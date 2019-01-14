If you’ve concluded that texting really is the best way for you to say how you are feeling, all that remains is figuring out what exactly to say. The experts concur that it really all depends on what you feel most comfortable with. For instance, if you are shy or nervous about reaching out, Chlipala says sending a text to test the waters may be a good idea. “Sometimes a partner starts with an indirect bid to see what kind of reaction they get,” she explains. “Rejection (or what a person perceives as rejection) can prevent them from speaking directly.” In that case, she says to start with a simple “I miss you” message. “If their partner responds with an “‘I miss you too,’ they may have more courage to express their feelings.” Once you get your courage up, Chlipala says it’s OK to take the lead. “Take the initiative for planning for a few weeks and see if it makes a difference in the amount of time you spend together,” she says.

Dorell suggests using past times you’ve spent together that were memorable as a jumping off point for the conversation. “[Send them] something like, ‘Hey, I really enjoyed the weekend we spent together (reference something specific) and it would be really great to see more of each other (name when). What ideas do you have around that?’ End with a question to invite in a response!,” Dorell tells Elite Daily.

Or if you feel confident, just go ahead and set up a time to see them. “Plan a date,” says Rhodes. “It sends the message in a way that shows your willingness to contribute to the relationship. ‘Me. You. Our favorite restaurant tomorrow night?’ Keep it short and simple,” she advises.