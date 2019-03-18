Maybe it's just me, but there's something about having a fresh, sparkling white smile that makes me feel like I totally have my life together. My apartment, social, personal, and professional lives could all be in shambles but I will rest easy as long as my teeth are healthy and white. Maybe that sounds a bit extreme, but hey, that's how I feel. Given my obsession with teeth whitening, then, it makes sense for me to stay in the know about all of the best teeth whitening products that hit the market.

Just like any other beauty category, when it comes to teeth whitening, there are so many types of products you can use to reach your ideal results, like toothbrushes, whitening gels, whitening strips, toothpastes, and more. Of course, while I obviously appreciate effective products, what I appreciate even more are effective products that are also safe for my teeth and aren't going to cause any sensitivity. Ahead I've rounded up some of the best and safest teeth whitening products that you should know about if you appreciate a white smile as much as I do.

The Best Electric Toothbrush

GOBY X WILL BRYANT BRUSH KIT $75 Goby Buy Now

One of the sleekest, gentlest electrical toothbrushes on the market got a chic upgrade with the Goby x Will Bryant kit. Goby brushes are known for their soft bristles, speed range, and built-in timer that ensures you brush for the dentist-recommended two minutes. And thanks to this incredibly efficient toothbrush's collaboration with artist Will Bryant, your sink top can now have an added dash of the prettiest pastels to make the teeth-brushing process that much more pleasant.

The Best Whitening Gels

Hi Smile Teeth Whitening Kit $59.99 Hi Smile Buy Now

If you follow a number of celebrities or major influencers on Instagram, then you've likely seen Hi Smile's products at some point on your newsfeed. That said, it's important to know that, regardless of the brand's social media presence, the quality of the products speak for themselves. Their whitening kit includes six days worth of treatments that, when used consistently, will make your teeth up to eight shades whiter.

The kit includes three vials of gel, one teeth tray, and an LED light. To use, you simply apply the gel to the mouth piece, pop the mouth piece into your mouth, turn the LED light on, and let sit for 10 minutes. The light will turn off after those 10 minutes, and boom, your treatment's done.

The Best Whitening Strips

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips $65.99 Crest Buy Now

When it comes to whitening strips, Crest is one of the most popular brand names — and that's for a good reason. Crest has a wide range of whitening strips that vary in terms of price, effectiveness, and how long the results last. Well, Crest's 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips are the crème de la crème of teeth whitening strips. So much so that, depending on the shade of your teeth, you can see a difference after one use and full results after 20 days of consistent use.

Crest's 3D White Professional Effects strips are formulated with the same enamel-safe ingredient that dentists use with professional whitening systems, so you're guaranteed professional-level results with the same sort of sensitivity that dentists provide — except it costs half the price of a whitening session and can be done from the comfort of your own home.

The Best Whitening Charcoal Powder

Burt's Bees Whitening Charcoal Powder $19.99 Target Buy Now

The idea of using activated charcoal in toothpaste isn't a new one, but it's still gentle and effective nonetheless. Burt's Bees activated charcoal is to be used on top of your toothpaste once daily to remove surface stains, withdraw plaque, and food particles that cause bad breath. The activated charcoal is derived from coconuts so it is gentle enough to be used once a day to ensure the cleanest, most radiant of smiles.

The Best Whitening Toothpaste

Colgate Optic White Platinum Express White Toothpaste $6.39 Walmart Buy Now

Although whitening toothpastes won't dramatically change the shade of your teeth, they are a great and safe way to subtly whiten teeth and remove yellowness. Colgate Optic White Stain-less should be used twice daily for a noticeably brighter smile. The best part? It's just six bucks.

So if you're looking to safely but effectively whiten your teeth, there is certainly no shortage of products to help you achieve an even brighter smile without destroying your enamel.