Let's taco 'bout it. You'd probably eat tacos for every meal if you could. Seriously, you just can't get enough of this delicious foodie staple. Tacos are simple, but there's something about the filling stuffed perfectly into fresh tortillas (and topped with guac, cheese, and sour cream) that we can't get enough of. They've even evolved into breakfast tacos and vegan tacos. It's impossible to only eat one taco, but who's counting? I think we can all agree that food trucks are the best, whether you decide to grab a taco or four on-the-go. These tacos trucks in the U.S. will feed your wanderlust and soul.

Let's be honest: You'd never miss a #TacoTuesday. Whether you're a fan of fish, chicken, or veggie tacos, you must visit a taco truck at least once in your life. Food trucks offer a great alternative to the standard sit-down restaurant. It might seem weird to order your food from a truck, but that's where the charm lies. The experience feels more authentic and unique, as if you're ordering directly from someone's kitchen. You'll be enjoying the nice weather as you savor your street tacos in no time. These days, the U.S. is home to a variety of taco trucks that will leave you wanting more.

1 Torchy's Tacos Austin is home to many unique food trucks, and Torchy's Tacos is among the best. With quirky names like "Alabama Shake," "Crossroads," and "Trailer Park," it will be hard to choose a favorite. From breakfast tacos to vegan tacos, according to their delicious menu, they've got "a taco for every appetite."

2 Ricky's Fish Tacos Ricky's fish tacos will have you running back for more. These on-the-go fish tacos are no joke. They were featured on the Food Network, so you know they're the real deal. What are you waiting for? Give them a try!

3 Seoul Taco In Chicago, Illinois These tacos will seriously feed your Seoul. This food truck sells a variety of Mexican and Korean-inspired tacos that are far from the norm. Imagine chowing down on tacos with a side of Kimchi fried rice. Sounds like a dream, right?

4 Leo's Tacos Truck In Los Angeles, California Leo's is a longstanding taco truck in Los Angeles, California that deserves a spot on your bucket list. They serve delicious bites that cost as low as one dollar. They're known best for their Tacos Al Pastor, which are filled with fresh pork meat.

5 Kiko's Place In San Diego, California Kiko's Place is a San Diego food truck that serves up delicious tacos every day of the week. Their tacos are filled with a variety of seafood ingredients. This taco truck has been holdin' it down since 1983, according to the Facebook page, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere anytime soon.

6 Taceaux Loceaux In New Orleans, Louisiana According to Nola.com, Taceaux Locaeax hit the New Orleans scene back in 2010. They are known to serve unique tacos that go by witty names. Taceaux Loceaux has amassed a following of over 11,000 taco lovers on Twitter, so it's safe to say they have a solid fan base.

8 Aztec Dave's In Chicago, Illinois Hit up Aztec Dave's next time you visit Chicago, Illinois. This family run food truck serves incredible tacos that will make your mouth water. They classify themselves as a taco truck that values fresh, quality ingredients. Their taco recipes were passed down from their grandmother, and we all know that grandma's food can't be beat.