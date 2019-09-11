Well, summer is officially over. And as sad as it is to pack away the sandals, bathing suits, shorts, and sundresses until next year, it's just as exciting to bring out the fall clothes. If you're someone who can't wait to break out your hoodies, boots, coats, and sweaters, then now is the time to start stocking up on your fall wardrobe. Because after all, even if you still have last year's styles on hand, you can never really have enough cozy clothes, can you? So, if you're looking to add to your collections of sweaters, I've rounded up the best sweaters for fall 2019.

In my humble opinion, what really makes a sweater great is its versatility. If it's comfortable enough to wear while watching football on the couch, yet cute enough to rock for the coveted pumpkin patch Insta pic, then it's totally worth the buy.

From turtlenecks, to chunky knits, to oversized, to cropped sweaters, I've rounded up this season's best assortment of your favorite wardrobe piece for fall. Whether you're heading to the office, happy hour with friends, date night, or simply lounging around, ahead are the sweaters that you need to be adding to your shopping cart this fall-to-winter season.

Open Up For Me

The combination of two of the best types of sweaters: a chunky knit and a cardigan. Cozy enough to keep you warm and comfortable, but has an opening in the front to show off your cute top. What's more is that the bright teal shade will bring some warmth to even the chilliest winter days.

A Pretty Pink Pullover

For just $16 you can snag this bright pink slouchy sweater from Walmart. It's the perfect material for those brisk fall days where it's not cold enough for a jacket, but it's too chilly to wear a lightweight top by itself.

Fringe Benefits

Sweaters are no longer reserved for casual, cozy moments thanks to this Shaggy Fringe Open-Front Cardigan from Forever 21. The bright color and textured fringe from this sweater can add an edgy vibe to any look. Pair it with a white t-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers during the day, or a black jumpsuit and heels for a night out.

A Neon Knit

If you can't already tell, neon sweaters are definitely a thing this fall. And for a good reason, you can stand out, look cute, and still feel super comfortable while sporting them. This cropped neon green sweater from Forever 21 is perfect for those short, cold winter days where you just need a little extra sunshine.

Ain't Nothin' But Houndstooth

This houndstooth sweater by ASOS gives off an edgy, vintage vibe all while keeping you warm and cozy.

Classic Cream

A pretty, simple beige chunky sweater should be a staple in every fall wardrobe. This knit from ASOS will only set you back $40, which is a small price to pay for how often you'll probably end up wearing it.

Color-Blocked & Cozy

Behold: a major color blocking moment done on a cozy sweater. Pretty Little Thing's cream sweater has one nude sleeve and one light pink sleeve, and both are puffy to add some extra dimension (and comfiness) to your look.

Always Open

Another chunky take on the cardigan. This open-front sweater can be worn to the office, the pumpkin patch, or on your couch — proving it's just as versatile as it is cozy.

Pretty In Pink

This sweet light pink sweater adds the prettiest touch to any outfit and helps introduce warmer colors to any look.

Animal Control

In case you missed it, animal prints are a neutral, especially when they're brown and cream colors. This oversized sweater from Target is less than $30, and can be paired with pretty much anything.

Lace Me Up

I couldn't get away with doing a round-up of the best sweaters without including a classic black sweater. The best part about this v-neck sweater from Torrid, however, is the touch of lace trim at the bottom, as it adds a bit of texture and femininity to any ~lewk.~

Regardless of what your schedule looks like, odds are you're going to need a few sweaters to get you through those colder months. So if