The Best Rooftop Bars In The U.S. Will Up Your Insta Game This Summer

Do yourself a favor and head to a rooftop bar this summer for good vibes and even better views. Sometimes you need a quick getaway after a long day of work or school. What could be better than catching city views while sippin' on cocktails with your best friend? We all love a beautiful view. Rooftop bars allow you to see a city from a completely different perspective. It's the ultimate way to relax as you take in your surroundings. The best rooftop bars for epic views will seriously up your Instagram game this summer.

If you need some new material for the Gram', then you should definitely consider visiting a rooftop bar as soon as possible. You'll have a picture-perfect postcard view as your backdrop for your drink selfies. It's even better if you arrive at sunset and order a colorful concoction to sip on.

A rooftop bar can brighten up an average day, or it can be an amazing way to celebrate an accomplishment. Birthdays, promotions, graduations, and even the end of the work day are all cause for a celebration. Why not show up to a rooftop bar and dance the night away while you overlook the city? You'll feel on top of the world and you'll definitely want the night to last forever.

1 Mama Shelter In Los Angeles, California You can look out at the cityscape and Hollywood sign as you chow down on a delicious cheeseboard at Mama Shelter Rooftop Bar. This trendy restaurant bar overlooks Los Angeles and it's the definition of Instagram goals. The colorful daybeds and couches are the perfect spots to cozy up as you watch the sunset over the valley.

2 Paramour Roof Top Bar In San Antonio, Texas Paramour is a must-visit rooftop bar in San Antonio, Texas. In the morning, you can stop by for fresh coffee to start your day off on a good note. Once night rolls around, you can order a hand-crafted cocktail as you catch views of the neon lights of San Antonio. The cocktail menu is one for the books. You'll be sipping in style in just about no time.

3 Sugar In Miami, Florida Head to Sugar's rooftop bar for sweeping views of the city skyline. This lush terrace is a hidden oasis in the middle of downtown Miami. The chic atmosphere Sugar provides its guests with is perfect for the girl squad looking for a good time and perfect Instagram shots.

4 Raised In Chicago, Illinois If you're on the hunt for an epic view of the Chicago river, then you should check out Raised. You'll find incredible murals inside of the restaurant and breathtaking sights once you step out onto the roof deck. You'll love toasting to over the city at this luxurious rooftop bar.

5 Lookout Rooftop Bar In Boston, Massachusetts Boston's Lookout Rooftop bar is the perfect place for a pristine sunset view. Take in 360 degree views of the Boston skyline as you sip on craft cocktails and brews. During the wintertime, you can reserve an private igloo to stay warm as you drink and chat with your besties.

6 Monkey Board In New Orleans, Louisiana New Orleans is a vibrant city in every way, and Monkey Board is no exception. Sip on your favorite cocktail and grab a bite to eat at this trendy rooftop lounge after exploring New Orleans' historic French Quarter. If you show up on a weekend, you really have to check out their Crawfish boils (every other Saturday) on the roof. Your palate will thank you. You'll also get the chance to dance under the stars to live DJ music.