I'm a terrible nail biter, so I like to keep my nails painted at all times. However, as soon a they chip (which is practically always the next day), I can't help but pick them to death. Meanwhile, getting a gel manicure every other week is a bit too luxurious for me. Luckily, there's an affordable and chic alternative: easy-to-apply press-on nails that bring the salon right into your bathroom. Seriously, you'll never have to go a day with chipped or unpainted nails again, nor will you have to wake up a nail art prodigy to achieve cute designs.

Before you call me out, I'm not talking about the messy, ill-fitting press-ons of your childhood that fell off right away and only came in French manicure styles. With so many new nail brands out there, you can find salon-quality press-on nails faster than you can break a nail. Beyond looking better and lasting longer, press-on manis also come in a plethora of different lengths, colors, and designs I swear weren't around when I was a kid. You don't even have to worry about damaging your nails. By applying a few layers of clear polish before gluing down your press-ons, your real nails will stay strong and healthy during the removal process.

Even as I write this, all I can think about is tapping my new nails against any surface possible. To achieve the easy, at-home mani of your dreams, peep the best, affordable press-on nails below that'll bring more glam to your everyday life.

If you want a graphic look with simple, rounded tips, Chillhouse is the place for you. Its press-on nails will last about two weeks, and all of them are reusable, so you can keep going back to your favorite set over and over again. For a colorful look to pair with your favorite tie-dye styles, the Groovy Baby nails ($16, Chillhouse) are a great option.

Nailed by Ren has a ton of ordering and style options. You can fully customize your nails; get a one-of-a-kind, ready-to-order set; or order a more plain, ready-to-ship set. No matter what you choose, it'll come with nail glue, a nail buffer, and a file, as well as a cuticle pusher and prep pad. The Goldie Locks Press On Nails ($25, Etsy) above come in a size medium and are truly a treasure. (You can check your size here.)

I can't think of anyone in my life who wouldn't rock a set of flaming nails, like Clutch Nail's Press On Glue Nails ($15, Clutch Nails). The nude base and pastel flames make these easy to match with all your outfits. Although, if you want something more unadorned, Clutch Nails also has more straightforward designs.

There's no time like the present to live your absolute best fake-nail life, so go as all-out as you could ever want. Mishae Monet has a vast collection of products like the Hot Tamale nails ($15, Mishae Monet) that are bright, sparkly, super graphic, and only for the coolest and most daring among us.

After discussing with a few friends what their go-to press-on brands are, KISS easily stood out as one of the best starter press-on manicures to get. You can find the brand at Target, CVS, and other like retailers. The nails are below $10 and last about a week-and-a-half, so you can decide if the fake nail trend is for you before trying out more intense styles.

Just because you prefer to keep your nails neutral, doesn't mean you can't get a little funky with 'em. You've Been Jeweled has a decent-sized collection of nails that are all just as cute as its BURR-Baby nails ($10, You've Been Jeweled). Each set will add a bit of quirky-yet-streamlined fun to your style without going over-the-top.

If you're not dying to try out these Strawberry Milk press-on nails ($29, Slayed by Amya), I simply don't get you. You can order them in your preferred nail size, as well as your preferred shape and length, so there's nothing keeping you from falling in love with Slayed by Amya's adorable, kitschy designs.

Static Nails offers a great selection for those who want a more natural, subtle look and maybe aren't ready for full-on claw life yet. Given all the matte and glossy options available in a wide range of shades, you may never have to buy another nail polish again. Plus, you can't tell me these Mint Money Coffin nails ($14, Static Nails) aren't already calling your name.