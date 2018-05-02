Fro-yo had its moment, but now it's all about the smoothie bowl. A quick scroll down your Instagram feed is bound to leave your mouth watering, thanks to the sight of this refreshing snack. Smoothie bowls are essentially a thick frozen fruit blend packed with nutrients, grains, and superfoods. They're extremely healthy and refreshing. Once you try a smoothie bowl, you're forever hooked. It doesn't hurt that smoothie bowls happen to be picture-perfect for the 'Gram, too. All you need is the perfect lighting, and you're set to have your next Instagram picture. Here are the best places for smoothie bowls to up your Insta game.

1 Haleiwa Bowls In Honolulu, Hawaii There's no shortage of Instagram-worthy food options in Hawaii. Located in the North Shore of Oahu, Haleiwa bowls has racked up nearly 60,000 followers for their Instagrammable smoothie bowls. Haleiwa sells a variety of organic smoothie bowls with fresh ingredients. For that extra health boost, you can add botanical supplements like maca powder and spirulina. They even sell branded T-shirts for their biggest fans.

2 Ubatuba Bowls In Los Angeles, California This smoothie bowl shop pays tribute to the birthplace of the açai berry by serving authentic Brazilian smoothie bowls. Ubatuba Bowls is a smoothie bowl chain based in sunny Los Angeles, California. Their delicious Brazilian açai bowls will certainly hit the spot. An Ubatuba bowl will help you refuel after a yoga class or hike at Runyon Canyon.

3 Cafe Organic In Bali Bali is known best for gorgeous beaches, vibrant culture, sacred temples, stunning villas, and all things Insta-worthy. Thanks to its bright bowls and boho decor, Cafe Organic is crushing the Instagram game with 100,00 followers. The "garden gangstas" sell an assortment of mouthwatering smoothie bowls and healthy foods in real coconut shells. You can kick back and relax in a hammock while you replenish after those long days soaking up the sunshine in Bali.

4 Raw Love In Tulum, Mexico Tulum is known for its beautiful beaches, ancient ruins, and boho vibes. You'll have no problem doin' it for the 'Gram in this scenic beach town. Just steps away from the beach, Raw Love serves a variety of delicious smoothie bowls. Everything on the menu is packed with nutritional value and so much love. You can lounge in the sand with a smoothie bowl in hand.

5 Bare Naked Bowls In Sydney, Australia Bare Naked Bowls is a superfood cafe that's known for their nutritious smoothie bowls. This cafe prides itself on using fresh ingredients paired with the latest superfoods. Bare Naked has an extensive list of açai bowls, smoothie bowls, and "brekky bowls" to choose from. You'll also feel good knowing your purchase supports a local charity that helps orphan children in Tanzania, Cambodia, and Nepal.