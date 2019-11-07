The Best New Beauty Arrivals On Walmart.com Under $20

From the latest oil cleanser to sparkly statement eyeshadows, we're always on the lookout for the best new beauty products to supplement our current routine. Needless to say, there's no shortage of new products to try — skincare, hair care, and makeup alike — so knowing exactly which ones are worth getting your hands is actually the most difficult step in the process.
Ahead, we're sharing the best new beauty products from Walmart.com worth trying out this fall, all priced under $20. Plus, with free next-day delivery on orders over $35, there's never been a better time to splurge on a few new finds.
Skincare
For brighter, more even skin by morning, apply this overnight sleeping facial before heading to bed.
Clean, vegan, and cruelty-free, Cleen beauty is a brand new line of beauty products from Walmart all priced under $10. This serum gently exfoliates the skin while promoting a natural glow.
This 98% natural formula boosts radiance and glow with 24-karat gold and hyaluronic acid.
A perfect option for winter-induced dryness, this rich moisturizer with Astaxanthin, shea butter, and vitamin E prevents dehydration and balances moisture levels.
This antioxidant-rich facial cleanser has a honey-like texture upon application but rinses away as a milky cream.
White clay, oatmeal, and jojoba oil are the key ingredients in this gentle facial cleansing bar.
Makeup
If regular false lashes are too messy and complicated, these magnetic alternatives are definitely worth giving a shot. Their glue-free application makes them easy to apply and endlessly reusable.
This all-in-one highlighting palette offers six shades with varying finishes of shimmer, glitter, and metallic.
This easy-to-blend formula enriched with cranberry and blueberry extracts gives the cheeks a natural-looking glow.
Fortified with jasmine wax, this lash primer lengthens and volumizes.
Just in time for New Year's Eve, this glittery eyeshadow palette will complete any festive look.
Hair Care
With a delicate, light fragrance, this dry shampoo won't compete with your favorite perfume or lotion.
For hair that tends to go frizzy between washes, this leave-in treatment helps hair stay tame and silky smooth.
